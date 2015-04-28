(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Credit Funds Dashboard April 2015 here PARIS/LONDON, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings warns of the temptation that fixed income fund managers may have in current market conditions to overreach for yield, potentially loosening credit selectivity and leading to excessive credit and liquidity risk-taking. Fund managers may be tempted to look for opportunities in lower-rated, less liquid, off-benchmark or longer-maturity bonds. This can lead to excessive risk-taking - there is a growing consensus among asset managers that the risks are beginning to outweigh the rewards, due to an overall increase in liquidity, re-pricing and idiosyncratic risk. The inability to maintain discipline in credit selection and liquidity risk management, or the inability to de-risk the portfolio in a timely manner may put pressure on some fixed income Fund Quality Ratings. Furthermore, a potential change in market regime or market re-pricing (exacerbated by poor liquidity) may lead to more differentiation between funds' performance, which in turn could lead to select rating actions. The report, "Credit Fund Dashboard: April 2015", is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Manuel Arrive, CFA Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 77 Fitch Ratings S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Richard Woodrow, CFA Associate Director +44 203 530 1388 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.