(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 12 (Fitch) Weaker Latin American currencies and
regulatory
issues are leading to widening credit default swap (CDS) spreads
for two telecom
giants in Mexico, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest CDS
Case Study
Snapshot.
Five-year CDS on America Movil and Telefonos de Mexico (Telmex)
widened 28% and
29% last week, respectively. Additionally, CDS referencing both
companies' debt
are pricing at the widest levels observed since August 2013 with
the parent
company (America Movil) CDS testing below investment grade
spread levels.
'CDS widening for America Movil and Telmex likely reflects
market concerns
stemming from weaker Latin American currencies as well as
expected penalties
resulting from the anti-monopoly regulations enacted by Mexico
last year,' said
Director Diana Allmendinger.
Fitch Solutions case studies build on data from its CDS Pricing
Service and
proprietary quantitative models, including CDS Implied Ratings.
These credit
risk indicators are designed to provide real-time, market-based
views of
creditworthiness. As such, they can and often do reflect more
short term market
views on factors such as currencies, seasonal market effects and
short-term
technical influences. This is in contrast to Fitch Ratings'
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs), which are based on forward-looking fundamental
credit analysis
over an extended period of time.
Additional information about Fitch Solutions' products is
available at
'www.fitchsolutions.com'.
Contact:
Diana Allmendinger
Director
+1-212-908-0848
Fitch Solutions, 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Fitch Solutions, a division of the Fitch Group, focuses on the
development of
fixed-income products and services, bringing to market a wide
range of data,
analytical tools and related services. The division is also the
distribution
channel for Fitch Ratings content. Fitch Ratings and Fitch
Solutions are part
of the Fitch Group, a jointly-owned subsidiary of Fimalac, S.A.
and Hearst
Corporation. For additional information, please visit
'www.fitchsolutions.com';
'www.fitchratings.com'; 'www.fimalac.com' and 'www.hearst.com'.
