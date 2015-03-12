(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 12 (Fitch) Intel's negative pre-announcement this
morning
suggests the end of support for Windows XP was a more
significant factor than
previously estimated in last year's perceived stabilizing
personal computer (PC)
demand, according to Fitch Ratings. Consequently, extended PC
refresh cycles may
result in a resumption of negative PC sales growth.
Intel Thursday changed its first-quarter revenue outlook as a
function of weaker
than expected PC demand. Intel now expects $12.8 billion in
first-quarter
revenue versus its prior $13.7 billion projection.
We believe expectations for sustained negative PC sales growth
could pressure
ratings or outlooks for technology companies for which
stabilizing PC demand is
a key base case assumption, including Advanced Micro Devices
Inc. (B-/Stable),
Dell Corp. (BB/Positive) and Hewlett-Packard Company
(A-/Negative Watch).
While Intel and Microsoft are negatively affected, Fitch
believes both companies
have significant financial flexibility at their respective
current ratings to
weather weaker PC demand as each continues to shift focus toward
growth markets.
Fitch now expects negative low-single-digit PC unit growth for
2015, driven by
the resumption of an extended PC refresh cycle and consumer
substitution of
smartphones and tablets for PCs more than offsetting solid
demand around the
data center. These secular trends were clouded in 2014 by the
end of support for
Windows XP, resulting in only slightly lower PC unit growth for
the year.
Contact:
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
Technology
+1 312 368-3210
Kellie Geressy-Nilsen
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-9123
Fitch Ratings
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.