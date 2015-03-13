(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and
withdrawn the 'BBB/F2'
long- and short-term IDRs for Webster Financial Corporation
(WBS) and its
principal banking subsidiary Webster Bank, NA. The ratings are
being withdrawn
for commercial reasons. A full list of rating actions follows at
the end of this
release.
KEY RATINGS DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
WBS' rating affirmation reflects its solid Connecticut franchise
and operating
performance and asset quality in line with its rating category.
Moreover, WBS
has further strengthened its franchise through the third-quarter
2014 (3Q'14)
announced acquisition of JP Morgan's health savings account
(HSA) business. The
HSA business provides a solid source of long-duration deposit
funding for the
WBS, which will be a benefit to the bank over the long term.
Fitch views WBS' earnings profile as being representative of its
rating
category. Earnings measures are solid and finished above 2014
the mid-tier
median peer level. Earnings are relatively more concentrated in
spread revenues
than its peers. However, WBS has maintained a more stable net
interest margin
than its peers.
WBS solid earnings are due in part to relatively stronger
operating leverage
than its peers. In addition, WBS' earnings profile is also aided
by a relatively
higher yielding securities portfolio due to a sizeable CMBS
portfolio, which has
had strong performance. Over 25% of WBS' securities portfolio is
invested in
higher yielding and relatively riskier, non-government
guaranteed securities.
Asset quality is also an attribute that Fitch views
representative of WBS'
rating category. Although nonperforming assets (NPAs) rank in
the top quartile
of the mid-tier group at over 2.7%, this number is significantly
impacted by
WBS' conservative approach to trouble debt restructure (TDR)
identification
which Fitch includes in its NPA calculation. Over 50% of the
bank's
nonperforming assets are performing TDRs. As a result, Fitch
expects WBS' NPA
levels to continue to rank in the top quartile of the mid-tier
bank group since
TDRs retain their classification for the life of the loan.
Capital levels, although adequate, represent a modest weakness
relative to WBS'
rating. WBS' tangible common equity ratio was 7.45% at the end
of 2014, which
ranks in the bottom quartile of the mid-tier bank group.
RATING SENSITIVIES - IDRs, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG AND SHORT TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
Webster Bank's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch
higher than WBS'
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. Fitch believes U.S. depositor preference
gives deposit
liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG AND SHORT TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating of '5' and Support Ratings Floor of 'NF'
reflect Fitch's view
that WBS and Webster Bank are not considered systemically
important and
therefore, the probability of support is unlikely.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
The IDR and VR of WBS are equalized with those of its chief
operating company,
Webster Bank, reflecting its role as the bank holding company,
which is mandated
in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank
subsidiaries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings with a
Stable Outlook:
Webster Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Senior debt 'BBB';
--Viability Rating 'bbb';
--Preferred stock 'B+';
--Support'5';
--Support Floor 'NF';
Webster Bank, NA
--Long-term IDR 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Viability Rating 'bbb';
--Long-term deposits 'BBB+';
--Short-term deposits 'F2';
--Support '5';
--Support Floor 'NF';
WBS DID NOT PARTICIPATE OTHER THAN THROUGH THE MEDIUM OF ITS
PUBLIC DISCLOSURE.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jaymin Berg, CPA
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Ryan Doyle
Director
+1-212-908-9162
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria' (Jan.
31, 2014).
