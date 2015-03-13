(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA/SYDNEY, March 13 (Fitch) This announcement
corrects the
version published on 12 March 2015 to include the affirmation of
the senior
unsecured rating for PT Alam Sutera Realty Tbk.
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Alam Sutera Realty
Tbk's (ASRI)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'B+' with a Stable Outlook.
Fitch has also
affirmed the long-term ratings on the outstanding US dollar
bonds issued by Alam
Synergy Pte Ltd and guaranteed by ASRI at 'B+', with a Recovery
Rating of 'RR4'.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Satisfactory Presales: The affirmation of ASRI's ratings
reflects its
satisfactory presales in 2014 amid a somewhat uncertain domestic
environment
that delayed planned project launches towards mid to late 2014.
ASRI achieved
85% of its 2014 sales target - amounting to IDR4.3tn (USD350m) -
amid tighter
mortgage regulations for residential property purchases that
were enforced in
late-2013, as well as the uncertainty created by Indonesia's
presidential
elections in July 2014.
Fitch estimates that ASRI's presales/gross debt ratio slipped to
around 0.7x at
end-2014 from 1.0x in 2013, which is lower than the 0.75x
threshold below which
negative rating action may be considered. This is marginally
weaker than Fitch's
previous expectations. However the agency expects presales to
pick up in 2015 on
the back of higher economic activity and less uncertainty in the
domestic front.
Consequently ASRI's presales / gross debt should improve to more
than 0.8x by
end-2015.
Commercial Sales - Diverse but Risky: Commercial land sales
accounted for a
little over half of ASRI's 2014 presales, as the company had the
flexibility to
alter its strategy in the face of challenges in the residential
markets. Fitch
considers this a credit strength. At the same time the agency
notes that a
sustained increase in reliance on commercial property in ASRI's
sales mix will
increase the company's business risk, as commercial property
sales are more
susceptible to economic cycles. The agency expects commercial
property sales to
account for a lower 35%-40% of 2015 presales.
Improving Investment Property Income: ASRI generates modest
profits from renting
out its small investment property portfolio, which includes its
shopping mall in
its Alam Sutera township and its cultural park in Bali. Profits
from investment
property rentals are more stable than property development
income and lowers
business risk to an extent. Fitch estimates that EBITDA from
investment property
rentals covered around 0.2x of ASRI's total cash interest costs
in 2014. The
agency expects this to improve to 0.4x by end-2015 due to
improving occupancy in
ASRI's mall, as well as growing visitor arrivals at its cultural
park.
Established Track Record: The ratings recognise ASRI's low-cost,
large land bank
of over 22 million square meters, strategic advantages of its
main development
locations, and track record in successful project executions.
ASRI is one of the
pioneers in developing large-scale townships in Serpong, which
is now a popular
alternative to other areas in Greater Jakarta. Fitch expects
ASRI to be able to
build on its success in Serpong for its new project in Pasar
Kemis as well as
its high-rise residential and office buildings. For example the
company launched
a residential cluster in its Pasar Kemis project in February
2015 and
immediately sold 102 units out of a total of 447 on offer. The
project continues
to record robust growth in average selling prices with an annual
increase of
32%-42% among its various clusters during 2014.
KEY ASSUPMTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- 2015 presales increase by 14% from 2014
- EBITDA margin stays above 50%
- Sales from commercial properties will account for about
35%-40% of the total
- Investment property EBITDA will cover 0.4x of cash interest
expenses by
end-2015
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-A sustained weakening in sales turnover such that the
presales/gross debt ratio
is below 0.75x (2015 projection: 0.8x) on a sustained basis.
- A sustained increase in leverage above 60% (end-September
2014: 48%; 2015
projection: 50%). Leverage is the ratio of debt less
unrestricted cash and
hedging benefits to the sum of land and inventory, investment
property and
advance payments for land but excluding sales advances from
customers.
-An increase in ASRI's exposure to non-core businesses
Positive rating action is not expected due to the company's
small scale and
limited project diversification compared with higher-rated
property developers.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
PT Alam Sutera Realty Tbk
- Long-Term, IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
- Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'B+' and 'RR4'
Alam Synergy Pte Ltd
- Outstanding USD235m 6.95% notes due in 2020, affirmed at 'B+'
and 'RR4'
- Outstanding USD225m 9% notes due in 2019, affirmed at 'B+' and
'RR4'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Erlin Salim
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6811
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology - Including
Short-Term
Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014,
and "Recovery
Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate
Issuers", dated 18
November 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.