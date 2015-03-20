(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Russian
Orenburg Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB', and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
The agency has
also affirmed the region's National Long-term rating at
'AA-(rus)'. All
Long-term ratings are on Stable Outlook.
Fitch has also affirmed the local currency long-term rating of
Orenburg Region's
senior unsecured domestic bonds and JSC Orenburg Housing
Mortgage Corporation's
(OHMC) senior unsecured bond, guaranteed by the region, at 'BB'
and 'AA-(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Orenburg region's restored fiscal
performance,
satisfactory cash position, and moderate direct risk. The
ratings also factor in
the concentrated nature of the region's tax base to oil and gas
companies,
exacerbated by the current negative economic trend in Russia.
Fitch expects Orenburg region to maintain sound fiscal
performance in 2015-2017
with an average operating surplus of about 7%-8% and deficit
before debt
variation close to 5%-6% of total revenue. The region restored
its performance
in 2014 in line with Fitch's expectations, with an operating
surplus of 10%,
compared with a deficit of 0.2% in 2013.
The recovery was led by increases in corporate and personal
income tax of 27%
and 24% respectively. Swift increase in taxation is partially
attributed to
significant rouble depreciation and the tax regime for oil and
gas companies.
Additionally the region reduced opex annual growth rate to 6% in
2014 from 8% in
2013. The region's deficit before debt variation as a result
narrowed to 3.8% in
2014 from 17% in 2013.
Fitch expects a modest increase in the region's direct risk to
up to 45%-47% of
current revenue in 2015- 2017 to fund expected budget deficits.
This compares
with 38% in 2014 and 36% in 2013. Direct risk is composed of 51%
domestic bonds,
46% loans contracted from the federal government and 3% bank
loans. Orenburg
region's payback period - as measured by direct debt/current
balance - was
reduced to two and a half years in 2014 from negative 16 years
in 2013 in line
with our expectations.
The region's cash position stabilised with cash reserves at
RUB1.9bn by end-2014
(2013: RUB1.8bn). Orenburg region also maintains untapped
standby credit lines
of up to RUB1bn.
The region's contingent risk is limited to guarantees issued to
two local
companies and self-serviced debt of its public entities. The
region guaranteed
OHMC's domestic bond of RUB1.5bn issued in 2012. None of the
guarantees have
been called by the lenders while financial position of the
public sector
entities is satisfactory.
The administration expects slow growth in the region's economy,
with a likely
increase in GRP of about 1.5%-3% yoy in 2015-2017. According to
the
administration's preliminary estimates GRP grew 0.5% yoy in
2014. Orenburg
region's economy is dominated by oil and gas companies, which
provide a
sustainable tax base. However, the concentrated tax base exposes
the region to
potential changes in the fiscal regime, business cycles or price
fluctuations in
the sector.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be positively affected by a sustainable debt
payback ratio of
below four years of current balance and direct risk remaining
below 40% of
current revenue.
The ratings could be negatively affected by consistently weaker
budgetary
performance leading to insufficient debt service coverage
(direct debt/current
balance) of the region.
