LONDON, March 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Denmark-based telecoms group
TDC A/S's (TDC) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'
and assigned a
final rating of 'BB+' to its EUR750m callable subordinated
capital securities
(hybrids). The Outlook on the IDR is Negative. A full list of
rating actions is
at the end of this release.
TDC's rating is underpinned by the group's strong operating
profile, which is
based primarily on its operations in Denmark. The Negative
Outlook reflects a
potentially slower pace of deleveraging than originally
anticipated following
the company's acquisition of Norwegian cable operator GET in
4Q14, which removed
any headroom in the rating. Stronger than anticipated
competitive and regulatory
pressures impacting the domestic business over the next two to
three years are
likely to weigh on EBITDA and the rate at which TDC can reduce
leverage. Fitch
now expects funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage to
fall below
3.75x (a key leverage threshold for the 'BBB' rating) a year
later in 2017.
The final rating for the hybrids follows the successful
completion of the
transaction and receipt of final documentation. The rating is
two notches lower
than TDC's IDR and carries 50% equity credit, in line with
Fitch's rating
methodology for hybrid securities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Domestic Position
TDC owns both the Danish incumbent copper network and the
majority of the cable
infrastructure in the country. This gives the company a strong
fixed line
position compared with all other European incumbents and helps
the company to
generate best-in-class domestic EBITDA margins of 46% in 2014
including
headquarter costs. This is reflected in Fitch-calculated
FFO-adjusted net
leverage downgrade guidance of 3.75x, which is at the higher end
of the rating
category.
Increasing Competition and Regulation
Competition and regulation are expected to have a significant
negative impact on
TDC's domestic business over the next three years. The main
points of pressure
are likely to be driven by a loss of mobile virtual network
operator (MVNO)
contacts, continued losses in fixed line telephony and
competitive pressure in
the B2B segment. Regulatory pressure on broadband wholesale
prices and retail
roaming is expected to amount to a gross profit loss of
DKK100m-DKK150m by 2015
or approximately 0.5% of 2014 group revenues. Cable TV
regulation could add to
this from 2016.
GET Acquisition
In September 2014, TDC announced the acquisition of the
Norwegian cable operator
GET for EUR1.69bn. The acquisition was funded through a
combination of debt,
hybrids and a reduction in dividend payments. The transaction
aims to improve
TDC's growth profile, increase diversification and gain greater
exposure to
cable. TDC also aims to generate revenue and cost synergies of
EUR22m per annum
by 2017.
Managing a Leverage Spike
The partially debt-funded nature of the GET transaction removed
any headroom TDC
had within its 'BBB' rating. The acquisition increased leverage;
lifting the
group's FFO adjusted net debt to 4.7x in YE2014 (assuming the
consolidation of
GET from Nov 2014) from 3.4x in September 2014. Fitch expects
TDC's leverage
will decline to 3.7x by 2017 and further thereafter. We expect
deleveraging to
be achieved with a combination of operating cash flow, reduced
dividends and
recently issued hybrids. Given the limited headroom within TDC's
ratings, the
execution of both the company's operational and financial
strategy is key to
meeting its deleveraging trajectory.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our ratings case include:
- An improvement in the rate of revenue decline within TDC
Denmark from 4% YoY
in 2014 to 1% by 2016.
- A contraction of approximately 1.5 percentage points in EBITDA
margin in 2015
reflecting the loss of MVNO contracts, regulatory and
competitive pressure in
Denmark.
- Capex of DKK4.3bn in 2015 excluding spectrum costs and
gradually reducing
capital intensity from 18% to 17% over three years.
- FFO adjusted net leverage declining from 4.1x in 2015 to 3.7x
in 2017.
- A reduction in dividends in line with the company's new
dividend policy of
approximately 60% of equity free cash flow.
- We do not assume any improvement in operating performance as a
result of
potential market consolidation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- Failure to meet Fitch's expectations that FFO adjusted net
leverage is on
course to reduce to below 3.75x by 2017 could lead to a
downgrade.
- A marked deterioration in TDC's operating environment and/or
unfavourable
regulatory decisions.
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage sustainably below 3.0x, together
with evidence of
improved operational and financial performance could lead to an
upgrade to
'BBB+'.
- The Outlook could be revised to Stable upon expectations that
FFO-adjusted net
leverage will fall to below 3.75x on a sustainable basis
combined with
stabilising EBITDA trends and no further deterioration in
competitive and
regulatory environments.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Negative Outlook
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB'
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Subordinated hybrid securities: assigned final rating of 'BB+'
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology' dated 28 May
2014 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
