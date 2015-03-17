(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, March 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Australia-based
gaming operator Crown Resorts Limited's (Crown) Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. The Outlook is
Stable. Additionally,
Fitch notes that Crown's planned subordinated notes are eligible
for 50% equity
credit.
The subordinated notes qualify for 50% equity credit under
Fitch's "Treatment of
Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis"
criteria. Features
supporting the equity categorisation include their junior
subordination
priority, option to defer interest payments on a cumulative
basis, 60 year
maturity, and Crown's intention for hybrid capital to form part
of the capital
structure. The issue's step-up date in 2041, 26 years after
issuance, entails an
additional 1% coupon to the noteholders. Additionally, should
Crown not redeem
the notes after a Change of Control event, it is liable to pay
the noteholders a
step-up of 5%
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Australian Assets: Crown's two established casinos, Crown
Melbourne in
Victoria and Crown Perth in Western Australia, have a long
history of stable
cash generation and resilient performance during economic
downturns. Crown's
stable cash generation results from a significant contribution
from stable and
predictable local markets, substantial expansion and a AUD2.2bn
upgrade that ran
from the fiscal year ending 30 June 2009 through to FY14. It
also reflects
Crown's position as the sole licensed casino operator in the
respective regions.
Crown Melbourne License Extended: Crown's license to operate in
Melbourne has
been extended to 2050 from the current expiry in 2033. In
return, Crown will pay
the Victorian government AUD250m in November 2014 and an
additional AUD250m in
2033. Crown may be required to pay additional amounts in FY23
subject to gaming
revenue growth between FY14 and FY22. As part of the agreement,
Crown is
entitled to install additional gaming products, and the "super
tax" on VIP
program play will be removed from FY15.
The agreement between Crown and the Victorian Government ensures
casino taxes
will not be increased, and the licence will not be amended in
its lifetime.
Fitch views the changes positively, as they provide greater
certainty to Crown's
earnings, the change in tax structures removes one of Crown's
competitive
disadvantages, and the entitlement to install additional gaming
presents an
opportunity for expansion.
Melco Crown Dividends: Melco Crown, in which Crown has a 34.3%
stake, declared
USD260.68m (AUD316.69m) of dividends on its 2013 net income.
Crown received its
share (AUD94.4m) in 1H14. This dividend inflow is likely to be
sustained and
will enhance Crown's ability to finance a greater portion of its
sizeable capex
through cash, moderating its financial leverage. However, Fitch
expects Melco
Crown's dividends to decline in FY15, following the decline in
gross gaming
revenues and profitability of its flagship Macau property.
Significant Capex Outlay: Crown's planned capex for FY15-FY18 is
AUD2.39bn
(excluding the license payments to the Victorian government), of
which AUD1.1bn
is to be incurred by the refurbishment and upgrade of its
Melbourne and Perth
properties, and AUD1.3bn on its new property at Sydney. Crown
has also bid for a
second casino in Brisbane (the Queen's Wharf Brisbane project),
in partnership
with Chinese property developer Greenland Holding Group Co Ltd.
Fitch expects Crown to maintain its current trend of generating
robust operating
cash flows of at least AUD650m a year, which will fund most of
the capex and
translate into Crown maintaining its net adjusted debt /
operating EBITDA below
2.50x, the point at which Fitch may consider negative rating
action. Crown's net
adjusted debt to EBITDA after excluding the AUD156.20m capital
cash was 2.26x in
1H 15 (FY14: 1.65x excluding AUD110.9m working capital cash).
Fitch projects
this ratio will moderate to around 2.1x after the subordinated
note issue.
Sluggish Macro Economy: Consumer sentiment is weak in Melbourne
following
closure of a number of manufacturing businesses, while sentiment
in Perth has
been hurt by a slowdown in mining activity. These factors would
translate into
flat to sluggish growth in mass market revenues. VIP revenues,
which are driven
by the inbound tourist traffic, are likely to be affected by a
decline in
Chinese tourist arrivals.
Growing International Footprint: Crown is directly, and
indirectly through Melco
Crown, engaged in the development of Studio City in Macau, City
of Dreams in the
Philippines, and a project in Las Vegas. Studio City is expected
to commence
operations in 2015, and City of Dreams Manila was inaugurated in
February 2015.
Crown would be required to make additional investments (over and
above its
sizeable planned capex) should the Las Vegas project progress.
Given that the
geography of these projects is outside Crown's traditional
spheres of operation,
the company would also be exposed to an element of project
execution risk.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Crown Melbourne and Crown Perth will continue to be Crown's
key revenue and
EBITDA margin drivers until FY18;
- Blended EBITDA margin for the Australian casinos will be
28.5%;
- Annual capex from FY15 to FY18 will range between AUD500m and
AUD750m; and
- Annual dividend payment from FY15 to FY18 will be AUD270m.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Net adjusted debt (excluding working capital cash) to EBITDA
increasing above
2.5x on a sustained basis;
- Increased leverage brought on by significant negative
regulatory action or
additional material funding of investments, such as the Las
Vegas project.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Deleveraging so that net adjusted debt (excluding working
capital cash) to
EBITDA falls below 1.75x on a sustained basis.
No positive rating action is anticipated over the next 24 months
as the company
completes major projects.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Nandini Vijayaraghavan, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7216
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Kelly Amato, CFA
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0348
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology Including
Short Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014; and
"Treatment and
Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and REIT Credit
Analysis ", dated
25 Nov 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
