(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, March 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Ooredoo Q.S.C's
(Ooredoo) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'A+' with a
Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Ooredoo's outstanding
bonds and Sukuk
issues, including Ooredoo International Finance Limited's global
medium-term
note programme and Ooredoo Tamweel Limited's Sukuk programme, at
'A+'.
The affirmation reflects the continued strength of Ooredoo's
links with the
State of Qatar (AA/Stable). Ooredoo's ratings are two notches
lower than the
Qatar's, based on the strong operational, strategic links, and
moderately strong
legal links (in the absence of an explicit sovereign guarantee),
in accordance
with Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage methodology.
Qatar directly
and indirectly owns 69% of Ooredoo. Ooredoo is currently one of
the
highest-rated entities in the broader Fitch-rated global
telecommunication peer
group.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
State Support
Fitch continues to apply its parent and subsidiary rating
linkage methodology in
rating Ooredoo. Ooredoo's rating reflects Fitch's assessment of
Ooredoo's strong
links with Qatar, as it has strong operational and strategic
ties with Qatar.
Legal ties are underpinned by the presence of a change of
control covenant in
Ooredoo's financing documentation should Qatar cease to control
the group. This
implied state support underpins the strong rating category and
offsets risks
associated with diversification into weaker rated emerging
markets, slowing
sector growth and M&A risk.
Emerging Markets Macroeconomic Exposure
Ooredoo's revenue fell by 2% in the year to December 2014 as the
company came
under pressure from both FX fluctuations and exposure to a
worsening political
landscape in key markets. Notably the Indonesia rupiah average
yearly exchange
rate depreciated by 13% year on year against the US dollar in
2014, coupled with
the on-going political situation in Iraq caused a significant
revenue decline in
those markets after years of growth.
Roll-out of 3G in early 2015 in Iraq may give further positive
effects from
increased data revenue and customer growth over the medium term.
However, some
parts of the network in north-west Iraq have been shut down due
to the political
situation, which is expected to supress revenue in the short
term. Ooredoo's
operations in such countries have the potential for higher
headline growth than
domestic markets, but exposure to these risks may prove
challenging over the
coming years.
Limited Growth Prospects
Ooredoo generates approximately 25% of its consolidated EBITDA
from Qatar
(excluding eliminations) and we expect the contribution from the
domestic
business to remain significant in the coming few years. Other
GCC countries,
mainly Oman and Kuwait account for around 10% of the group's
consolidated
EBITDA. These markets are highly penetrated with limited growth
prospects and
potential for adverse regulatory or competitive pressures. The
company has
responded by shifting its strategy towards efficiency
improvements and focusing
on data services, which should lead to a stabilisation in
operating margins in
the medium term. Nevertheless, Fitch expects pressure in this
area to continue
over the short to medium term with low to mid-single digit
revenue growth and
EBITDA margins under pressure at around 38-39% on a group basis.
Conservative Leverage Profile Likely
Ooredoo's consolidated leverage guidance is 1.5-2.5x net
debt/EBITDA. The
group's leverage remained within this level at December 2014 and
Fitch expects
that Ooredoo will continue to operate within these levels in the
foreseeable
future. Nevertheless, Fitch recognises that this ratio can
fluctuate quite
significantly within these limits depending upon any large scale
M&A. However,
we believe that if the group breached these levels and struggled
to deleverage
within 18-24 months, equity support from Qatar would be
forthcoming to reduce
debt and place leverage on a more stable footing.
M&A Risk and Increasing Capex
Fitch estimates that the awarded Myanmar license new investment
will require
around a further USD0.9bn of investments and capex over
2015-2017. As this is a
greenfield network roll-out, we do not expect any material
positive contribution
to the group's cash flow generation until 2017. Group capex
including spectrum
costs is thus expected to remain high over 2015-16 before
returning towards
historical levels.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- We assume no change in the implied support and commitment
from, and ownership
by Qatar.
- Revenues to fall approximately 3% in 2015 driven by FX
volatility before
returning to growth in FY16/17, assuming no further significant
moves in
exchange rates.
- Earnings volatility in Iraq and Indonesia to reduce after a
turbulent 2014.
- Stable EBITDA margin in 2015 and 2016 at around 39% (39% in
2014) but lower
than the 43% achieved in 2013.
- Capex and license fees to increase to 34% of revenue in 2015
before returning
to historical levels of around the mid-20%. We expect capex will
largely be
financed through internally generated funds.
- Funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage to rise,
approaching 3.5x at
end of 2015, before falling towards 3.0x in FY17.
- FCF to remain negative in the short to medium term before
returning to
positive in 2017, boosted by lower capex and contributions to
EBITDA from
Myanmar.
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
action include:
- Explicit guarantees from Qatar in favour of Ooredoo could
likely result in
positive rating action on Ooredoo's IDR, providing that the
remaining elements
of the parent-subsidiary linkage do not weaken.
- Positive rating action on Qatar could lead to positive rating
action on
Ooredoo.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- A downgrade of the sovereign rating or any change in the
implied support,
commitment, importance to and ownership by Qatar would prompt a
review of the
ratings
- Aggressive acquisitions that breach the company's maximum net
debt/EBITDA of
2.5x without deleveraging below that level within 18-24 months
would be negative
for the ratings.
SOVEREIGN RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced.
The main factors that individually or collectively might lead to
positive rating
action are:
- Improvement in structural weaknesses such as reduction in oil
dependence, and
a strengthening in governance, the business environment and the
economic policy
framework.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to negative
rating action are:
- Sustained low oil prices that erode fiscal and external
buffers.
- An overheating economy that stretches bank balance sheets and
necessitates
government support.
- Spill over from a regional geopolitical shock or a renewed
deterioration in
regional political relations, that impacts economic, social or
political
stability.
Applicable criteria, Rating Sukuk dated 9 August 2013, and
Corporate Rating
Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
dated 28 May 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com.
