(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Long-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of China Development Bank
Corporation (CDB),
Agricultural Development Bank of China (ADBC), and Export-Import
Bank of China
(ExIm) at 'A+' with Stable Outlook. The banks' Short-Term IDRs
have also been
affirmed at 'F1'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS AND SENIOR
DEBT
The ratings, which are equivalent to that of China's sovereign
ratings
(A+/Stable/F1), are based on an extremely high probability of
the central
government supporting the banks in a timely manner in the event
of stress. This
reflects the entities' important policy functions to promote
strategic
development in China's economy, their 100% state ownership and a
long history of
support from the central government for the banks. Since the
banks effectively
act as agents of state policy, no Viability Ratings are
assigned.
All three policy banks play an important role in national
economic development
by providing financing in key areas: CDB for domestic
infrastructure projects
and pillar industries; ADBC for procurement of agriculture goods
and rural
development projects; and ExIm for the growth of external trade.
In addition to
these core policy functions, CDB and ExIm provide financing for
strategic
overseas investments and resource purchases on behalf of the
state.
Reflecting their policy roles, the banks' asset growth, which is
controlled by
the state, remains rapid in order to sustain China's economic
growth and support
economic transformation. On average, about 92% of the banks'
asset expansion
since 2008 comprised lending. Loans accounted for about 85% of
total assets on
average at each of the three policy banks. Fitch believes the
reduction in the
reserve requirement ratio (RRR) at ADBC in February 2015 is
likely to drive more
new credit towards rural infrastructure projects.
The entities' quasi-sovereign status is reflected in a zero risk
weighting
applied to all bonds issued by the policy banks. China's banking
regulator has
set the risk-weighting of bonds issued by CDB at zero at least
up to end-2015.
Only CDB has been converted into a joint-stock company as part
of the reform to
"commercialise" the policy banks. Fitch believes there is no
tangible plan to
transform ADBC or Exlm in the foreseeable future.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS AND SENIOR
DEBT
The IDRs of the three policy banks will likely move in tandem
with the sovereign
ratings. However, negative rating action would also be taken
should there be any
change in the perceived ability and/or willingness of the state
to support the
banks. Examples of such would include a reduction in government
ownership, a
material change in banks' policy role (such as
commercialisation of their
operations) and/or changes in the support mechanism that affects
the banks'
relationship with the state.
The rating actions are as follows:
China Development Bank Corporation:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
USD1bn 5% global senior unsecured notes due 2015 affirmed at
'A+'
Agricultural Development Bank of China:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Export-Import Bank of China:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
USD1bn 4.875% senior unsecured notes due 2015 affirmed at 'A+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Grace Wu
Senior Director
+852 2263 9919
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Katie Chen (China Development Bank)
Associate Director
+86 10 8517 2135
Secondary Analyst
Benjamin Lin (Agricultural Development Bank of China)
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3189
Secondary Analyst
Jack Yuan (Export-Import Bank of China)
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3038
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014 is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
