Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Malaysian Insurance Market
Dashboard 2015
here
SINGAPORE, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that ongoing
regulatory developments will enhance the Malaysian insurance
sector's global
competitiveness as it transitions into a liberalised market.
With intensified market competition, under-capitalised insurers
and takaful
operators are likely to seek strategic investors or alternative
capital to meet
their capital needs. Fitch believes the level of M&A activities
will persist in
the near term, given the attractive growth prospects in
Malaysia's insurance
industry.
General insurers' underwriting performance is expected to remain
steady due to
favourable margins in fire and non-motor classes. This will
offset the pressure
from adverse claims experience in the compulsory motor class
despite gradual
tariff increases over the years. The claims exposure from the
two airplane
mishaps in 2014 and major flooding in December 2014 are likely
to be manageable
for the industry as a whole, given the relatively low
penetration ratio.
Fitch does not expect the adoption of a goods and services tax
from April 2015
in Malaysia to adversely affect the industry's performance. The
agency believes
premium growth will remain stable overall, underpinned by
growing disposable
incomes, rising consumer awareness and risk sophistication.
Broader distribution
networks and new product offerings by insurers and takaful
operators will
continue to support the industry.
The industry's capital strength measured by risk-based capital
ratio was strong
at 253% in 2014 despite the regulatory hurdles and is
well-supported by
insurers' surplus growth.
The 'Malaysia Insurance Market Dashboard 2015' is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media
release.
