(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand)
Limited has
assigned ICBC (Thai) Leasing Company Limited's (ICBCTL:
AAA(tha)/Stable/F1+(tha)) unsecured unsubordinated short-term
debenture
programme a National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(tha)'.
The programme is for the period 10 April 2015 to 9 April 2016,
and the programme
size is up to THB20bn on a revolving basis. Each issuance under
the programme
will have a maturity of no more than 270 days. The proceeds will
be used for
refinancing and/or for funding ICBCTL's general operations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ICBCTL's programme is rated at the same level as the company's
National
Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(tha)'.
The National Ratings reflect Fitch's belief of an extremely high
probability of
extraordinary support, if required, from its parent, Industrial
and Commercial
Bank of China (Thai) Public Company Limited (ICBCT;
AAA(tha)/Stable/F1+(tha)).
Fitch considers ICBCTL to be a core subsidiary of ICBCT due to
its contributions
to the group's retail banking franchise, full ownership by the
group,
name-sharing, and the high level of management and financial
integration. ICBCTL
accounted for around 30% of ICBCT's consolidated loans and 40%
of consolidated
revenues in 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The National Ratings at ICBCTL are already at the top end of the
scale and no
upside is possible. Otherwise, the ratings on ICBCTL would be
impacted to a
similar extent by rating actions at ICBCT.
Any changes in the perceived propensity of ICBCT to support
ICBCTL could lead to
rating shifts. For example, a large divestment of any
shareholdings, or a clear
lack of financial commitment, may lead to downgrades. However,
Fitch views these
as unlikely to occur in the near term.
For more details on the rating drivers and sensitivities for
ICBCTL and ICBCT,
please see the rating action commentary "Fitch Affirms 8 Thai
Subsidiaries of
Foreign Financial Institutions" dated 2 March 2015 and available
at
www.fitchratings.com.
The other ratings of ICBCTL are unaffected by this action, and
are as follows:
National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(tha)'; Stable Outlook
National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(tha)'
National Long-Term Rating on guaranteed bonds by ICBCT at
'AAA(tha)' ; Stable
Outlook
National Long-Term Rating on senior unsecured bonds at
'AAA(tha)'
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institution Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30
October 2013 and
"Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies" dated 10 August
2012; are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
