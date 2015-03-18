(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Sistema Joint Stock
Financial Corp.'s (Sistema) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BB-' and
removed all ratings from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The
Outlook on the IDR is
Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
release.
Sistema is a diversified holding company with its key asset a
controlling stake
in OJSC Mobile TeleSystems (MTS; BB+/Stable), a large telecoms
operator in
Russia and CIS. Sistema's credit profile is primarily shaped by
its ability to
control cash flows and upstream dividends from MTS. This is
overlaid by a
significant debt burden at the holdco level including exposure
to substantial
off-balance-sheet liabilities related to its subsidiaries.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
End Of Bashneft Litigation
The RWN has been removed as we believe that Sistema is no longer
at risk from
any litigation against it in connection to Bashneft, its oil and
gas subsidiary
that was handed back to the state in line with a court decision.
This is likely
to draw a line under its losses in relation to the Bashneft
seizure.
After the Russian court ruled that Sistema-controlled oil and
gas subsidiary
Bashneft was privatised improperly and had to be returned to the
state, the
company decided not to appeal this decision. In a separate case
initiated by
Sistema, the company was viewed as a bona fide buyer of this
stake and was able
to sue the seller of this stake for damages. Sistema's status of
a bona fide
buyer suggests that any further claims against it are unlikely,
including for
returning dividends received from Bashneft.
Although the litigation against the company's chairman has not
been dropped, he
was released from home arrest. An on-going investigation against
him is not
directly connected to Sistema.
Loss of Bashneft is Contained
The loss of Bashneft had only a limited negative impact on
Sistema's credit
profile. The company has been able to compensate for the loss of
dividends by
removing Bashneft's debt from the group balance sheet, reducing
its off-balance
liabilities and by implementing cost-cutting measures. Overall,
the ownership of
Bashneft was accretive for Sistema - the company received around
RUB190bn of
dividends from this subsidiary in 2009-2014 compared with paying
approximately
RUB84bn for this asset.
Reliable Dividend Flow From MTS
We expect MTS's operating and financial performance to remain
strong in the
downturn supporting its ability to pay large dividends. Sistema
can effectively
control the cash flows of MTS and shape its dividend policy.
MTS's leverage is
moderate, estimated by Fitch at 1.3x net debt/EBITDA and 1.9x
FFO adjusted net
leverage without the potential positive impact of hedging and
assuming RUB21bn
of restricted cash at end-2014.
MTS can potentially increase its leverage to up to 3x FFO
adjusted net leverage
without jeopardising its rating. Such an increase could release
up to RUB170bn
for dividends, which would be sufficient to address any debt
repayment issues at
Sistema.
More Cautious Strategy
We understand Sistema is likely to become more disciplined with
acquisitions,
leading to lower M&A risks. The focus of its strategy would
likely change from
asset diversification to cost cutting and debt management, at
least in the
medium term. In line with its earlier announced approach, the
holdco does not
have much appetite for providing support to its weak
subsidiaries and they are
expected to become fully self-funded.
Shyam Remains a Cash Burner
Sistema Shyam TeleServices (Shyam), Sistema's Indian loss-making
Indian
subsidiary, continues to depend on parental funding. However, it
is pursuing a
much less ambitious operating strategy primarily targeting a
niche data market,
and is likely to substantially reduce its negative EBITDA
generation over the
next two years. Sistema is likely to reduce its funding to a
minimum level that
would only be sufficient to keep this subsidiary afloat and not
to compromise
its valuations.
Lower But Sizeable Off-Balance Sheet Liabilities
We expect that Sistema will be able to reduce its off-balance
liabilities,
primarily by turning its technology subsidiary RTI into a
sustainably
self-funded business and repaying its Sistema-guaranteed legacy
debt. The
holdco's exposure to Shyam will take longer to resolve and will
continue to
weigh on the company's creditworthiness.
Sistema guarantees virtually all of Shyam's debt, which was
reported at USD595m
at end-3Q14. In addition, the Russian government may exercise
its put option on
an equity stake in Shyam against Sistema. We estimate the value
of this put,
which becomes exercisable from March 2016, at USD 777m.
Sufficient Short-Term Liquidity
Sistema has sufficient liquidity to cover its debt maturities in
the form of a
substantial cash cushion of USD1,139m reported at end-3Q14 and
available
untapped facilities from large domestic banks. We believe that
Sistema will
likely have to explore additional funding options if the
government decides to
exercise its Shyam put option in 2016.
Key Assumptions:
- Stable dividends from MTS in the range of RUB40bn-RUB50bn per
annum.
- Modest dividends from other subsidiaries.
- No significant acquisitions or divestments.
- Rising interest payments as legacy cheaper debt is replaced
with currently
more expensive facilities.
- No new off-balance sheet liabilities.
- No new financial support for subsidiaries other than for
Shyam.
- Gradually declining EBITDA losses at Shyam.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A reduction in off-balance-sheet liabilities and sustained
deleveraging at the
holdco level to below 2.5x net debt including off-balance-sheet
liabilities to
normalised dividends may be positive for Sistema's rating. This
is likely to be
achieved through limiting Sistema's exposure to further losses
and debt
increases at Shyam and re-organisation of the technology segment
so that it
becomes capable of sustainably servicing its debt without
parental support.
A protracted rise in this metric to above 4.5x may lead to
negative rating
action. A portfolio reshuffle increasing the share of
subsidiaries with low
credit profiles could also be rating negative.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BB-'; off RWN; Outlook Stable
Local currency Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BB-; off RWN; Outlook
Stable
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)' ; off RWN;
Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB-' foreign and local
currency, 'A+(rus)' ;
off RWN
Loan Participation Notes issued by Sistema Funding S.A. and
guaranteed by
Sistema: affirmed at 'BB-'; off RWN
