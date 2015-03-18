(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 18 (Fitch) Sharp differences in export
diversification and foreign
net asset positions help explain why some oil-producing
countries are likely to
weather sustained oil price pressure much better than others,
according to Fitch
Ratings.
A Fitch study of sensitivity to an extended USD50/bbl West Texas
Intermediate
(WTI) crude oil price shock employed a simplified graphical
approach to mapping
relative vulnerability across a disparate set of issuers. Risks
for a large
sample of sovereign, corporate and US public finance issuers
were measured with
respect to two parameters: i) expected revenue and EBITDA
declines and ii)
leverage. In the case of sovereigns, relative vulnerability was
captured by
comparing potential declines in oil's contribution to external
receipts and
ratios of sovereign net foreign assets to GDP (net leverage).
This stress is more severe than our latest oil price
assumptions, contained in
our Global Economic Outlook published on Tuesday, of USD65/bbl
(Brent crude) for
2015 and USD75/bbl for 2016. Brent crude has recently traded at
a premium of
between USD5 and USD10/bbl to WTI.
Among sovereign issuers represented in the cross-sector
scatterplot, those in
the lower left quadrant are likely to be most affected by
sustained lower oil
prices, given their relatively weaker net foreign asset
positions and greater
export revenue exposure in a USD50/bbl environment. Issuers in
the upper right
quadrant are better positioned than their peers, both in terms
of net leverage
profiles and prospective revenue impact. High-yield issuers are
highlighted in
the plot. Notably, almost all of the issuers located in the
high-sensitivity
portion of the chart (lower left) are rated below investment
grade by Fitch.
The impact of an extended USD50/bbl crude price scenario on
external revenues
depends on the diversification of a country's export base. Weak
business
environments and institutional frameworks can hinder
diversification. This is
reflected at either end of the sensitivity scale on the vertical
axis, with
Norway in the strongest position and Venezuela and Angola the
weakest. High
savings provide significant insulation to Kuwait and Saudi
Arabia, both rated
'AA', even though they have relatively undiversified revenue
bases.
Oil price vulnerabilities are factored into sovereign ratings.
Norway, rated
'AAA' and 'Abu Dhabi, rated 'AA', are in the low debt/low impact
quadrant. All
sovereigns in the high-debt/high-impact quadrant are below
investment grade.
Policy responses can mitigate oil price vulnerabilities. In
addition, measures
to diversify revenue, cut spending (particularly subsidy reform)
and enhance the
investment climate can strengthen sovereign credit profiles in a
prolonged lower
oil price environment.
The full report, "Global Crude Fallout: Sensitivity to Prolonged
Oil Price
Pressure Across Multiple Sectors," can be found at
www.fitchratings.com.
