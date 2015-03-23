(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SANTIAGO, March 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a new
Dashboard for
Peru's insurance industry.
The Peru's 2014 Insurance Performance Dashboard looks at global
insurance
industry performance for the fiscal year-end 2014, highlighted
year-to-year
changes in key performance ratios, mainly focusing in gross
written premiums
(GWP) growth and profitability measurements.
Peru's insurance industry continue to reflect a solid double
digit GWP's growth,
favorably compared with the tighter country's GDP growth of
2.35%. Operational
performance improvement during 2014 resulted in a stronger
combined ratio, but
the investments incomes remained as a key element for the
industry net income,
boosted to an adequate profitability measurements.
The 'Peru's 2014 Insurance performance Dashboard' is available
on Fitch's
website at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link.
Contact:
Santiago Recalde
Associate Director
+562 2 4993327
Fitch Chile Clasificadora de Riesgo Ltda.
Alcantara 200, Of. 202, Las Condes
Santiago, Chile
Rodrigo Salas
Senior Director
+562 2 4993309
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Peruâ€™s 2014
Insurance Performance
here
