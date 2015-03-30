(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 30 (Fitch) The slow fall in European corporate indebtedness since the financial crisis will probably continue, but economic growth rather than debt repayment will be the main driver, Fitch Ratings says. European corporate net debt/GDP dropped from its 2009 peak of 62.5% to 56.6% in 3Q14, according to our estimates. This was still high both by historical and international standards. US corporate net debt/GDP peaked at 42% in 2008 and fell to 35% at its lowest point. The annual decline in corporate net debt/GDP slowed to 0.7pp in 2014 from 2.5pp in 2013. The easing in the pace of corporate deleveraging is mildly positive for the growth outlook in Europe. It provides some immediate support and may also boost future growth potential if it enables corporates to increase investment, which tends to be the most variable component of their spending. We forecast corporate financial balances to drop from an average surplus of 1.2% of GDP in 2010-2014 to 0.6% by end-2016. Surpluses allow corporates to make active debt repayments (ie pay down their net debt in nominal terms), so this will leave less headroom to do so. Economic growth will be more important in lowering corporate net debt/GDP in the medium term. Within the aggregate numbers there are variations by country and type of borrower. Europe's largest economies, with the exception of Spain and the UK, did not see large run-ups in corporate net debt before the crisis. In contrast, some smaller countries such as Portugal and Greece saw large build-ups of indebtedness that have yet to be corrected (in some cases, such as Ireland, this is due to the presence of multinational corporates). It is likely that indebtedness ratios in Portugal will start to fall more rapidly as corporates are no longer running significant deficits and the economy is growing. A third group, including Spain and the UK, has seen a more pronounced cycle of debt build-up and deleveraging. Active debt repayment has mostly been limited to countries that saw pronounced boom-bust cycles of corporate indebtedness. For many countries in this group, corporate indebtedness was concentrated in the construction and real estate sectors. Spain's corporate sector moved from a 10% deficit in 2007 to a large and sustained surplus, which averaged 2% of GDP over the past five years. The country has seen cumulative active corporate loan repayments worth more than 16% of GDP since 2009. Elsewhere, nominal GDP has been dominant in reducing the net debt ratio, or repayment and growth have both contributed as in the UK. Spain's experience illustrates how the greater financing constraints on Europe's SMEs have seen them reduce debt faster than larger corporates, who have often been able to substitute bond issuance for bank financing. Our full report, 'European Corporate Deleveraging', is available at www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking the link above. Contact: Krisjanis Krustins Analyst Sovereigns +44 20 3530 1487 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Douglas Renwick Senior Director Sovereigns +44 20 3530 1045 Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: European Corporate Deleveraging here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.