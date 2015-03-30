(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 30 (Fitch) The slow fall in European corporate
indebtedness since
the financial crisis will probably continue, but economic growth
rather than
debt repayment will be the main driver, Fitch Ratings says.
European corporate net debt/GDP dropped from its 2009 peak of
62.5% to 56.6% in
3Q14, according to our estimates. This was still high both by
historical and
international standards. US corporate net debt/GDP peaked at 42%
in 2008 and
fell to 35% at its lowest point.
The annual decline in corporate net debt/GDP slowed to 0.7pp in
2014 from 2.5pp
in 2013. The easing in the pace of corporate deleveraging is
mildly positive for
the growth outlook in Europe. It provides some immediate support
and may also
boost future growth potential if it enables corporates to
increase investment,
which tends to be the most variable component of their spending.
We forecast corporate financial balances to drop from an average
surplus of 1.2%
of GDP in 2010-2014 to 0.6% by end-2016. Surpluses allow
corporates to make
active debt repayments (ie pay down their net debt in nominal
terms), so this
will leave less headroom to do so. Economic growth will be more
important in
lowering corporate net debt/GDP in the medium term.
Within the aggregate numbers there are variations by country and
type of
borrower. Europe's largest economies, with the exception of
Spain and the UK,
did not see large run-ups in corporate net debt before the
crisis. In contrast,
some smaller countries such as Portugal and Greece saw large
build-ups of
indebtedness that have yet to be corrected (in some cases, such
as Ireland, this
is due to the presence of multinational corporates). It is
likely that
indebtedness ratios in Portugal will start to fall more rapidly
as corporates
are no longer running significant deficits and the economy is
growing.
A third group, including Spain and the UK, has seen a more
pronounced cycle of
debt build-up and deleveraging. Active debt repayment has mostly
been limited to
countries that saw pronounced boom-bust cycles of corporate
indebtedness. For
many countries in this group, corporate indebtedness was
concentrated in the
construction and real estate sectors.
Spain's corporate sector moved from a 10% deficit in 2007 to a
large and
sustained surplus, which averaged 2% of GDP over the past five
years. The
country has seen cumulative active corporate loan repayments
worth more than 16%
of GDP since 2009. Elsewhere, nominal GDP has been dominant in
reducing the net
debt ratio, or repayment and growth have both contributed as in
the UK.
Spain's experience illustrates how the greater financing
constraints on Europe's
SMEs have seen them reduce debt faster than larger corporates,
who have often
been able to substitute bond issuance for bank financing.
Our full report, 'European Corporate Deleveraging', is available
at
www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Krisjanis Krustins
Analyst
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1487
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1045
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: European Corporate
Deleveraging
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.