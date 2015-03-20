(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS/MOSCOW, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
French
Metropolis of Rennes' (also known as Rennes Metropole, RM)
Long-term foreign and
local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' and its
Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation is based on RM's continued solid and stable
performance, robust
socio-economic profile and skilled management. The ratings also
reflect Fitch's
expectations of a significant, but manageable, increase in debt
from 2015 due to
the construction of a new metro line. The Stable Outlook
reflects RM's capacity
to maintain its sound budgetary performance over the medium
term.
According to Fitch's baseline scenario, RM will maintain sound
operating
performance in the medium term, with an operating margin
averaging 29.6% until
2018. This will be achieved through steady growth of the tax
base and tax hikes
in 2015 and 2016, contributing to a 2% yoy increase in operating
revenue in
2014-2018, despite large cuts in state transfers (of 4% a year).
Capital expenditure will average EUR436m per year in the medium
term, compared
with EUR165m per year in 2010-2014. This sharp increase is
mostly due to the
financing by RM of a second metro line's construction, which
started in 2014 and
is scheduled for completion in 2018-2019. Thus, RM's
self-financing capacity of
capital expenditure, after debt repayment, could decline to 53%
in 2015-2018,
from 100% in 2010-2014. The administration aims to self-finance
the metro line
construction costs at a minimum of about 60% (including
co-funding), with
recourse to its large reserves while maintaining large current
margins over the
medium term.
Fitch expects RM's debt to rise sharply to up to EUR795m at
end-2018, or 172% of
current revenue, from a low 22% at end-2014. This would be due
to the
significant capital expenditure programme contemplated until
then, even while
operating performance is assumed to remain sound. Thus, debt
coverage (direct
debt to current balance) could weaken to 7.5 years, from a
strong 0.8 year in
2014. However, Fitch points to RM's positive track record for
its first metro
line in 1997-2002, when it demonstrated tight control of
indebtedness and
subsequent rapid de-leveraging.
Liquidity is underpinned by predictable cash flows and
accumulated cash surplus.
The latter peaked at EUR157m in 2013 and has since started to be
deployed for
financing part of RM's capital expenditure programme. Thus, the
cash surplus
declined to EUR71m at end-2014, which was still sufficient to
cover debt
servicing by 6.5x (or 77% of total debt stock). As the cash
surplus will be
depleted over the medium term, the administration is adapting
its liquidity
management, and is considering setting up a CP programme with
back-up liquidity
lines by end-2015.
Net overall risk at end-2014 was high at an expected 196% of
current revenue,
mainly due to a large guaranteed debt stock. Fitch considers it
as low-risk as
it comprises long-term regulated loans extended to
state-monitored social
housing entities. Debt of public sector entities is low.
As with other French large inter-municipal groupings RM's status
has changed to
that of a "metropolis" on 1 January 2015, which entails a larger
scope of
competencies and additional resources. The transferred
competencies will
represent additional operating spending, which are to be
counterbalanced by
transferred revenue and lower transfers to constituent
municipalities.
Therefore, Fitch considers the new competencies to only
marginally affect RM's
budgetary profile and performance in the medium term.
RM benefits from a stable political framework and sound
governance, with strong,
and improving, integration with the inner city of Rennes
(AA/Stable/F1+). RM's
ability to implement its medium-term financial strategy is
underpinned by its
skilled administration and prudent financial management.
Despite a challenging overhaul of the industrial sector, RM's
economy remains
dynamic, well diversified, and enjoys a structurally
below-average unemployment
rate. Economic growth prospects are underpinned by a young,
highly qualified
population, low real-estate prices and strong public
infrastructure.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A deterioration of RM's budgetary performance and its
self-financing capacity,
leading to a worsening of debt ratios (e.g., debt coverage of
over eight years
for more than two consecutive years), could lead to a downgrade.
An upgrade is unlikely even if the sovereign rating (France,
AA/Stable/F1+) is
upgraded. However, an upgrade is possible if RM strengthens its
debt metrics
well above Fitch's expectations.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivier Jacques
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 89
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Henry Delcamp
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 45
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1549,
Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
