(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a Senior Unsecured rating of 'A(emr)'to Macquarie Bank Limited's (MBL) USD20m Range Accrual Notes issued under the bank's Structured Note Programme. The instruments were issued on 12 June 2014 and mature on 12 June 2029. The (emr) suffix indicates that the rating only reflects MBL's counterparty credit risk and excludes the embedded market risk that may vary the size of the coupon payments on the notes. The notes are fully principal-protected, in that only the coupon stream on the notes is subject to market risk. Coupon payments are linked to the spread between the 30-year and the 2-year US dollar constant maturity swap rates, and the level of the 3-months US dollar Libor. The instruments may not pay any coupon for a particular interest period if the referenced interest rates move unfavourably. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are rated in line with MBL's 'A' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) as they constitute direct, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations and rank equally with all its other unsecured, unsubordinated obligations. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating on the notes is sensitive to changes in MBL's IDR, which is driven by its Viability Rating of 'a'. For further information on MBL's ratings and credit profile, see the rating action commentary "Fitch Affirms Macquarie Group Limited and its Australian subs" dated 14 August 2014, and the bank's rating report dated 15 September 2014, both of which are available at www.fitchratings.com. Contacts: Primary Analyst Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 310 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia Secondary Analyst Andrea Jaehne Director +61 2 8256 0343 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Applicable criteria"Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31 January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.