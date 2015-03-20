(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, March 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a Senior
Unsecured rating of
'A(emr)'to Macquarie Bank Limited's (MBL) USD20m Range Accrual
Notes issued
under the bank's Structured Note Programme. The instruments were
issued on 12
June 2014 and mature on 12 June 2029. The (emr) suffix indicates
that the rating
only reflects MBL's counterparty credit risk and excludes the
embedded market
risk that may vary the size of the coupon payments on the notes.
The notes are fully principal-protected, in that only the coupon
stream on the
notes is subject to market risk. Coupon payments are linked to
the spread
between the 30-year and the 2-year US dollar constant maturity
swap rates, and
the level of the 3-months US dollar Libor. The instruments may
not pay any
coupon for a particular interest period if the referenced
interest rates move
unfavourably.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated in line with MBL's 'A' Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
as they constitute direct, unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations and rank
equally with all its other unsecured, unsubordinated
obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the notes is sensitive to changes in MBL's IDR,
which is driven by
its Viability Rating of 'a'. For further information on MBL's
ratings and credit
profile, see the rating action commentary "Fitch Affirms
Macquarie Group Limited
and its Australian subs" dated 14 August 2014, and the bank's
rating report
dated 15 September 2014, both of which are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 310
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW
2000, Australia
Secondary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Applicable criteria"Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
