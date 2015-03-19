(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed most
of
Kommunalkredit Austria AG's (KA, A/Negative/F1) senior unsecured
notes - rated
'A' - on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). KA's other ratings are
unaffected. A full
list of the securities placed on RWN is available at the end of
this rating
action commentary.
The rating action follows KA's announcement on 13 March 2015
that its 99.78%
owner, the Austrian government, will transfer about EUR4.3bn of
KA's assets and
a corresponding volume of its debt to a newly established bank
to be sold to a
consortium consisting of English Interritus Limited, initiated
by Dr. Patrick
Bettscheider, and Irish Trinity Investments Limited, managed by
London-based
asset manager Attestor Capital LLP.
The transaction, which is pending approval from KA's relevant
governing bodies,
regulatory and competition authorities and the European
Commission (EC), is
expected to be completed by mid-2015. The legal entity KA and
the remainder of
KA's assets (about EUR7bn) and liabilities will then be merged
into 100%
state-owned KA Finanz AG (KF, A+/Negative/F1+). KF, whose
ratings are not
affected by this announcement, is thus likely to become KA's
legal successor and
we expect it to retain all rights and obligations attached to
this status.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
The RWN reflects our expectation that the notes that will be
transferred to the
new entity will no longer benefit from sovereign support once
the transaction is
completed. We expect this new entity's standalone credit profile
to be
significantly weaker than the notes' 'A' and 'Aemr' ratings,
which are based on
KA's support-driven Long-term IDR. Fitch does not usually factor
support from
private equity investors into its ratings as their ability
and/or commitment to
fully support creditors typically cannot be relied upon.
We expect that support from the Austrian sovereign (AA+/Stable)
will continue to
drive KF's ratings (and, thus, the ratings of the notes to be
transferred to KF)
until the bank has been wound down, and will drive KA's ratings
until the
transaction nears completion. The Negative Outlooks on both
banks' ratings
reflect our general expectation of decreasing sovereign support
due to Austria's
implementation of the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive (BRRD)
including early adoption of the bail-in tool on 1 January 2015
along with the
introduction of the Single Resolution Mechanism for banks in the
eurozone from
January next year. KA's and KF's rating drivers are detailed in
our rating
action commentary dated 20 February 2015 ('Fitch Affirms KA at
'A' & KF at 'A+',
Negative Outlook').
KA has published a list of notes which it expects to transfer to
KF and are,
therefore, unaffected by this rating action. The notes on this
list rated by
Fitch are: XS1017111029, XS1072804484, XS1003354252,
XS0235597068, XS1020014608,
XS1016032457, XS1040273267, XS1015492595, AT0000329859 and
XS0255439803. We
believe that further rated notes might eventually be transferred
to KF. However,
until the full list has been published, these notes will remain
on RWN to
reflect the risk that they may be transferred to the private
equity consortium.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
KA's and KF's IDRs (and, thus, the ratings of the notes to be
transferred to KF)
will remain primarily sensitive to Austria's ability and
propensity to provide
support. We expect to downgrade KA's and KF's Long- and
Short-term IDRs, Support
Ratings and revise down Support Rating Floors by end-1H15 to
reflect progress
with the practical implementation of resolution legislation.
These ratings'
sensitivities are detailed in our rating action commentary dated
20 February
2015. We expect KA's and KF's Long-term IDRs to remain in the
'BBB' range.
However, we believe that the recent measures taken by the
Austrian authorities
to resolve Heta Asset Resolution AG (Heta), which have resulted
in a moratorium
on debt payment, could indicate a further decrease in the
Austrian state's
propensity to provide support for wind-down banks. This could
result in KA's and
KF's IDRs being downgraded to the lower 'BBB' range.
If, as we believe is likely, this downgrade of KF's and KA's
ratings occurs
before the transfer of the notes to the new entity, the notes
would be likely to
be downgraded to KA's Long-term IDR and remain on RWN until the
transfer of the
liabilities to the new entity. Any notes currently on RWN that
the issuer later
confirms will not be transferred to the private equity
consortium but will
instead be transferred to KF will be removed from RWN and
affirmed at KA's
Long-term IDR.
Fitch will resolve the RWN on transfer of the notes to the
private equity
consortium. The extent of the downgrade of the notes could be to
below
investment grade, depending on whether Fitch considers new
capital and liquidity
buffers substantial enough to protect the senior notes at an
investment grade
level. The extent of the downgrade will also take into account
Fitch's view of
likely support from the new owners.
KA's planned merger into KF could necessitate some formal
changes to the
existing support structures in place for KF and agreed with the
EC. However, we
would expect any changes to have limited effects because the
planned merger of
KA into KF is unlikely to hinder their wind-down, which has thus
far been
progressing in accordance with their respective plans.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term senior unsecured notes: 'A', placed on RWN
The following notes are affected:
Debt issuance programme: 'A'/'F1' placed on RWN
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patrick Rioual
Director
+49 69 768 076 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Maria Shishkina
Analyst
+44 203 530 1379
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
