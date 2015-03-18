(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Australia's Long-Term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'AAA'. The Outlook is
Stable. Australia's senior unsecured foreign and local currency
bond ratings are
also affirmed at 'AAA'. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at
'AAA', and the
Short-Term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Australia's sovereign ratings reflects the
following factors:
- Australia's highly developed economy, strong governance and
effective public
and social institutions are consistent with its status as one of
the world's
most highly-rated sovereigns. A credible policy framework, low
public debt and
free-floating exchange rate give Australia flexibility to
respond to changing
economic conditions.
- Real GDP growth is high relative to 'AAA' rated peers, and has
been more
stable, despite reliance on commodity exports, particularly to
China. Fitch
forecasts real GDP growth to accelerate to 3.2% in 2016, as a
growing output of
natural resources more than offsets slowing mining investment.
However, the
continued fall in the terms of trade has further slowed real
income growth. High
foreign ownership in the mining industry also curbs the benefits
from rising
resource exports for the domestic economy. Weak domestic demand,
along with
cost-cutting in the mining sector, has contributed to a gradual
rise in the
unemployment rate to 6.3% in February 2015. The Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA)
responded with another rate cut - the first since August 2013 -
reducing the
cash rate to a record low of 2.25%.
- Longer-term, a recovery in the non-mining business sector
would help maintain
Australia's economic growth. Business confidence remains modest,
evident in
timid investment intentions. The weaker Australian dollar is
expected to help
exporting sectors, but it is too early to tell if there are more
structural
competitiveness issues at work.
- Australia's public debt burden remains lower than 'AAA' peers,
at 31.8% of
GDP. The general government deficit, combining central and state
government
balances, was higher than expected in FY14 at 4.5% of GDP
because of weak wage
growth and lower corporate profits reducing tax receipts. Fitch
expects the
general government deficit to fall to 3.5% of GDP in FY15. The
fiscal
consolidation process has been slower than the path set out by
the government in
the FY2014-15 budget, as not all proposed policies were passed
by the Senate.
Fitch projects Australia's public debt burden to remain
significantly lower than
'AAA' peers in the medium-term even under currently legislated
policies.
However, the fiscal position is sensitive to a marked
deterioration in economic
conditions, especially without offsetting policy measures.
- At 153% of disposable income, relatively high levels of debt
leave households
vulnerable to job losses and higher interest rates. High levels
of household
savings help households meet debt repayments and maintain
consumption, if faced
with a negative shock. Nonetheless, a sustained period of
economic weakness
could erode these savings, leading to defaults. Widespread
defaults could also
trigger a fall in house prices, which have risen by 20% since
2012 across state
capitals. A high proportion of investors may make the housing
market more
sensitive to changes in risk appetite, although the Australian
Prudential
Regulatory Authority (APRA) has outlined further steps to
reinforce bank lending
practices and contain potential systemic risks.
- Australia holds Fitch's highest banking system indicator (BSI)
score of 'aa',
reflecting sound profitability, strong capital buffers and an
improving funding
profile. This helps contain negative financial spillovers should
there be a
sharp fall in house prices. Bank capital ratios do not breach
minimum
requirements in APRA's 2014 stress scenario, in which house
prices fall by 40%
and the unemployment rate rises to 13%.
- External finances remain a credit weakness. Net external debt
is almost triple
the 'AAA' median at 52.2% of GDP in 2014. The current account
deficit is also
wider than peers, but has narrowed since 2012. A number of
factors insulate
Australia from short-term funding and exchange rate risks often
witnessed in
external debt crises. Banks, which make up 60% of external
liabilities, are
well-hedged against maturity and currency mismatches. The
sovereign borrows
entirely in local currency, and Australia as a whole has more
foreign currency
assets than liabilities once hedging is taken into account.
However, a change in
circumstances that leads to sustained reallocation of capital
away from
Australia by foreign investors could lead to a more disorderly
adjustment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable, reflecting the fact that Fitch does not
currently
anticipate developments with a high likelihood of leading to a
rating change.
However, future developments that could individually, or
collectively, result in
a downgrade of the ratings include:
- A weak or non-existent recovery in the non-mining sector
leading to lower
potential growth and employment as the benefits from the mining
boom fade, and
pressure on public finances.
- A negative external shock, such as a continued rapid decline
in the terms of
trade following a severe slowdown in China, could lead to a
sharp increase in
the current account deficit and/or a sustained reallocation of
foreign capital.
- A sharp economic downturn, which could also be triggered by
external events,
could lead to widespread household defaults, banking system
distress and a
negative impact on public finances.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and outlooks are sensitive to the following
assumption:
-The global economy performs broadly in-line with Fitch's Global
Economic
Outlook, particularly China which has become a key destination
for Australian
exports. Fitch expects China to grow by 6.8% in 2015.
