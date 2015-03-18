(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited held
its semi-annual
investor briefing in Bangkok today. The agency highlighted its
ratings criteria
and approaches for ratings of Basel III capital securities
issued by banks and
Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).
The event aimed to inform investors and potential issuers of how
Fitch would
assess these types of securities and issuers. "So far, there
have been only
limited issuances of these types of bonds in Thailand. Fitch
expects Thailand's
bond markets to continue to develop with further issuance of new
types of bonds
and a broader range of companies accessing capital market
funding in the longer
term," said Mr. Vincent Milton, Managing Director of Fitch
Ratings (Thailand).
Mr. Milton added that Fitch earlier this month affirmed
Thailand's Long-Term
Foreign Currency and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR)
at
'BBB+'/Stable and 'A-'/Stable respectively, due to Thailand's
external, fiscal
and macroeconomic strengths. However, negative pressures have
emerged from
weaker-than-expected GDP growth due to high household
indebtedness, weak
investment and political uncertainty.
Mr. Yingyong Nilasena, CFA, Deputy Secretary General for the
Government Pension
Fund, was the guest speaker at Fitch's event and he discussed
the Investor
Outlook for 2015 and his view on Basel III capital securities
and REITs.
During the conference, senior analysts of Fitch Ratings
(Thailand) discussed
Fitch's approach in rating these types of instruments.
Mr. Patchara Sarayudh, Director in the Financial Institutions
team, said that
Fitch's general approach is to rate Basel III Tier-2 capital
securities (B3T2)
of Thai banks by one notch down from the anchor rating if there
is a partial
write-down or equity conversion feature at the
point-of-non-viability, and by
two notches if there is a mandatory full write-down. The anchor
rating is
typically the Viability Rating (VR) or in some cases the
Long-Term IDR if Fitch
believes there is a strong likelihood of sovereign or
institutional support for
the bank prior to non-viability.
The notching for Basel III Tier-1 capital securities would be
more severe. Fitch
is likely to rate these securities at least five notches below
the VR, due to
their easily triggered loss absorption features and deep
subordination.
As Basel III securities are relatively new to Thailand, so far,
there are three
issuances of B3T2 rated by Fitch but Fitch expects more issuance
in the next
several years. Kasikornbank Public Company Limited's (KBANK:
BBB+/AA(tha)/VR:
bbb+) B3T2 is rated at 'AA-(tha)', one notch below its Long-Term
National Rating
which is based on its VR. Krung Thai Bank Public Company
Limited's (KTB:
BBB/AA+(tha)/VR: bbb-) USD B3T2 is rated at 'BBB-', one notch
below its
support-driven IDR. TMB Bank Public Company Limited's (TMB:
BBB-/A+(tha)/Stable)
B3T2 is rated at 'A(tha)', one notch below its Long-Term
National Rating.
Ms. Somruedee Chaiworarat, Director of Corporates, said that the
existing REITs
in Thailand still have lower financial leverage than those in
Singapore and more
developed markets such as the United Kingdom. This provides them
with the room
for debt financing. REITs have to rely on capital markets to
refinance debt and
fund investments as a result of regulations requiring them to
limit long-term
cash retention, as well as their relatively low cash generation
compared to the
investment requirements for their long-term capital intensive
assets.
Fitch's approach in rating REITs is to assess both their
business and financial
profiles. Fitch considers REITs' property portfolios in terms of
liquidity,
diversification, scale, quality, and development exposure. Fitch
also reviews
the REITs' rental income risk profile such as occupancy, lease
duration, lease
expiration, lease renewal percentages as well as tenant quality
and
concentration. The lease and debt maturity profiles of REITs are
also assessed
for asset liability cash flow matching. Accessibility to capital
is also a key
factor. Fitch also assesses REITs' profitability, financial
leverage as well as
their financial flexibility.
The conference was attended by over 50 executives and officials
from the
regulatory, investor, financial and corporate sectors.
Contact:
Vincent Milton
Managing Director
+66 2108 0169
vincent.milton@fitchratings.com
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17,
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
