(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Sino-Ocean Land
Holdings
Limited's 2014 full-year results are in line with expectations,
but the
company's aggressive land acquisitions could weigh on its rating
if it fails to
achieve a corresponding contracted sales increase.
Sino-Ocean Land's contracted sales in 2014 increased 12% to
CNY40.1bn, which is
slightly lower than the growth of 15% in 2013. Its 2014
contracted sales by
gross floor area (GFA) rose 12% to 2.93m sqm, while the average
selling price
remained flat at CNY13,700 per sqm.
Fitch considers the company's land acquisitions strategy as
aggressive.
Contracted sales were weak in first nine months of 2014, but
Sino-Ocean Land
still acquired 13 pieces of land. From January 2014 to February
2015, it
acquired 20 land pieces at a total cost of RMB21.1bn. For the
projects acquired
in 2014, the company should start presales in 2015. However,
Sino-Ocean Land's
rating will be under pressure if it fails to deliver
significantly higher
contracted sales in 2015. Fitch expects the company to become
cautious on land
acquisitions in 2015-2016.
Sino-Ocean Land's leverage has been higher than other BB rated
peers and has
significantly increased in order to fund its land acquisitions.
The company has
issued two USD bonds of USD1.2bn each - the first one in July
2014 and the other
one in January 2015. Fitch estimated the total debt including
the perpetual has
increased by CNY17.8bn to around CNY55.6bn in February 2015.
Sino-Ocean Land's
leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory, has
increased from 37.5%
at end-December 2013 to 44.7% at end-June 2014 and 54.0% at
end-December 2014.
Fitch expects the ratios to drop to around 48-50% at end-2015,
as new project
constructions are underway in 2015. Nevertheless, the current
leverage is high
for its rating. If the leverage is sustained, it will pressure
the company's
ratings.
EBITDA margin has dropped to 20.4% in 2014 from 23.2% in 2013
due to discounts
on ASP and lower margins of contracted sales in 2014. Churn
remains moderate and
its total contracted sales to total debt was at 0.83x in 2014
and 0.95x in 2013.
Fitch expects EBITDA margins to remain around 20%-22%, and
contracted sales to
total debt to improve to around 0.9-1.0x in next 6-12 months.
In addition, Fitch expects the group to maintain sufficient
liquidity to fund
development costs, land premium payments and debt obligations
during 2015-2016.
At Dec 2014, Sino-Ocean Land had CNY13.3bn of cash and CNY3.0bn
of restricted
cash (June 2014: CNY11.8bn of cash and CNY4.9bn of restricted
cash). It also had
CNY51.6bn of unused committed bank credit facilities at Dec
2014.
For a more detailed analysis of the rating drivers and
sensitivities for
Sino-Ocean Land, please refer to the rating action commentary
"Fitch Rates
Sino-Ocean Land's USD Notes Final 'BBB-', dated 4 February 2015
and available at
www.fitchratings.com.
