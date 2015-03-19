(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 19 (Fitch) An analysis of the German housing
market based on
purchasing power shows a sharp slowdown in price rises in
wealthy, mid-sized
cities in 2014, Fitch Ratings says. This follows the moderation
in prices
already seen for large, wealthy cities since 2011 and may
reflect affordability
pressure. This is in line with our view that the German property
market will
experience moderate rather than strong price growth.
In its analysis of the German residential property market, Fitch
uses four
categories (A-D) based on a purchasing power index (PPI) that
reflects
individuals' disposable income by Landkreis (an administrative
district between
the federal states and municipalities). Purchasing power as
measured by the PPI
has been a reliable guide to differences in default rates and
foreclosure
proceeds. We therefore use the A-D categorisation, where A
signifies a wealthy
and D a low-wealth area, to help determine our residential
mortgage loss
assumptions.
Fitch has compared the latest property prices from research and
consulting firm
BulwienGesa for 127 German towns and cities by population size
with our four
PPI-based categories. For both 'Metropolitan' urban areas with
populations of
over 500,000 and 'Regional' areas with populations below
100,000, price growth
levels for all wealth categories converged towards 4-5% last
year. This is in
contrast to recent years, when growth rates have shown more
variation. For
example, in 2013, property prices increased by 4% in D-category
(low-wealth)
Regional areas, and by more than 11% for the A-category
(wealthy) Metropolitan
areas.
However, prices did not converge across PPI categories in
middle-sized urban
areas ('Cities') with populations of 100,000-500,000. Instead,
price growth fell
sharply in the A-category (wealthy) Cities, even dropping below
the growth rates
for low-wealth Cities (D-category). The deceleration in
apartment price growth
in A-category Cities was particularly pronounced, slowing to 3%,
from around 10%
in 2013. <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/web_content/images/fw/fw-chart-20150319.htm
">
See chart:
This is notable because demand for German residential property
has generally
shifted from the largest urban areas to mid-sized and smaller
urban areas since
2011 (the exception is Munich, which continued to post strong
price increases
last year). This significant slowdown in mid-sized A-category
areas last year
would be consistent with the moderation already seen in
wealthier Metropolitan
areas excluding Munich.
Such moderation may reflect affordability pressures and would be
consistent with
our view that, while German residential property prices continue
to rise,
near-term increases will be moderate and stable, at around 3%-4%
a year in 2015
and 2016.
