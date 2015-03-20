(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkey's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-' and
'BBB',
respectively. The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on
Turkey's senior
unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been
affirmed at 'BBB-' and
'BBB', respectively. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at
'BBB' and the
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'.
The rating on Turkey's Hazine Mustesarligi Varlik Kiralama
Anonim Sirketi's
(Hazine) USD1.5bn of global certificates (Sukuk), due March
2018, has also been
affirmed at 'BBB-'
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Falling oil prices have contributed to lower inflation and a
faster contraction
of the current account deficit (CAD), notwithstanding sharp
falls in exports to
Russia, Ukraine and the Middle East. Public finances remain
robust with no sign
of fiscal slippage ahead of the general election in June, while
the banking
system remains in good shape for the most part, unaffected by
developments at
Bank Asya. However, tensions over economic policy have spilled
over into the
public domain, unnerving investors and putting downward pressure
on the exchange
rate.
Turkey's economy continues to show signs of rebalancing. The CAD
fell to 5.6% of
GDP in 2014 of GDP from 7.9% in 2013, while annual credit growth
to the
non-financial sector has eased to 16-17% in recent months from
25% in 2013.
However, with growth lagging at an estimated 2.8% in 2014,
underlying tensions
over the future direction of economic policy have escalated,
overshadowing
post-presidential election assurances on policy stability and
personnel ahead of
parliamentary elections in June.
Fitch considers policy coherence and credibility to be weaker in
Turkey than its
rating peers. Political pressure on the Central Bank (CBRT) to
accelerate cuts
in interest rates has masked the beneficial impact of lower oil
prices and a
narrower CAD and the lira has fallen more than 10% against the
US dollar since
the beginning of 2015. The CBRT has trimmed interest rates, but
it remains
cautious in the face of still high inflation of 7.5% y-o-y in
February versus
its medium-term target of 5% and left interest rates unchanged
at its most
recent rate-setting meeting.
Turkey's fiscal metrics are superior to or equate with 'BBB'
medians in most
instances. The general government deficit is estimated to have
come in under
budget at 1.4% of GDP in 2014, while gross general government
debt/GDP remains
on a declining trend, falling to a projected 32% in 2016 from
36% in 2013.
Non-residents hold about one-fifth of lira-denominated debt,
while the Treasury
issued USD7.2bn of external bond debt in 2014, including
USD1.5bn of
pre-financing for 2015. Government-guaranteed debt and loans
subject to debt
assumption agreements amount to barely 2% of GDP.
Similarly, Turkey's banking system, rated investment grade
('bbb') on Fitch's
Banking System Indicator, is not viewed as a constraint on the
sovereign rating,
while the macro-prudential score, a measure of potential
financial sector
stress, has eased to 'moderate' from 'high'. The system is
well-capitalised,
profitable and has only modest non-performing loans of less than
3%. On the
other hand, rapid credit growth over a sustained period implies
that loan books
are highly unseasoned, while banks' net external debt has more
than doubled to
an estimated 17% of GDP in 2014 from 7% in 2010 and is
predominantly short term.
Corporate clients have large net open FX positions, which rose
to USD183bn in
2014 from USD176bn in 2013.
Turkey should continue to reap the benefits of lower oil prices
in 2015, coupled
with a stronger recovery in the eurozone, its main trading
partner. The trade
deficit in January was running at USD2.6bn, half that of the
same period in
2014, reflecting a 14% drop in imports. Fitch forecasts a
further narrowing of
the CAD to 5.1% this year and lower end-year inflation of 6%
compared to 9.3% in
2014. Even so, growth may not exceed 3.2% in 2015, falling well
short of the
aspirations of the Medium-Term Programme (5% in 2015-16).
Net exports were the driving force behind economic growth in
2014. However,
Fitch notes that net exports have rarely been an enduring part
of Turkish
growth, while the recent retrenchment in domestic demand owes
almost as much to
a decline in investment (with adverse implications for growth)
as it does to
consumption. The government retains a strong preference for
faster growth, but a
deteriorating trade-off between growth and the CAD suggests that
structural
constraints have become more binding over time, highlighting the
post-electoral
importance of faster progress on the government's structural
reform agenda.
Turkey's CAD and associated gross external financing needs
(USD220bn including
short term debt, 31% of GDP) will remain credit weaknesses.
Although the CAD has
shrunk to around 5% of GDP, it remains among the highest in
EMEA. Reliance on
short-term borrowing diminished significantly in 2014, but
non-debt creating
flows (chiefly FDI) continued to play a minor role (<20%) in
overall funding.
Moreover, although Turkish entities continue to enjoy
unrestrained access to
international capital markets, international reserves have
marked time and net
external debt/GDP (31% in 2014) stands at 3x the 'BBB' median.
Turkey's buffers against potential volatility in global investor
risk appetite
remain relatively thin as events in 2013-14 showed, when the
CBRT had to raise
interest rates sharply to assuage market pressures and restore
external
financial stability. Risks of a renewed sell-off of Turkish
financial assets in
the face of a tightening of US monetary policy will remain high,
particularly if
concerns over CBRT credibility persist. Policy coherence and
credibility could
come under growing strain after the election, if the CBRT is
subjected to
greater pressure to adopt a more expansionary monetary policy
stance.
Rising geopolitical risks pose additional challenges for Turkish
economic
rebalancing. Iraq and Russia are Turkey's second and fourth
largest trading
partners, respectively. Exports to Iraq have plummeted, while
trade with Russia
has been volatile. Turkish exporters have traditionally
displayed great
resourcefulness in switching between markets in Europe and the
Middle East and
North Africa, but their room for manoeuvre could become more
limited, slowing
further improvements in the trade balance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood,
individually or
collectively, of leading to a downgrade. However, the following
risk factors
individually, or collectively, could trigger negative rating
action:
- Further erosion of policy credibility and coherence that
weakened Turkey's
buffers against volatility in global investor risk appetite.
- Sustained reversal of the recent consolidation in the current
account deficit,
leading to a rising external funding needs and an even steeper
rise in net
external indebtedness over time.
- Deterioration in the quality of core public institutions that
led to more
erratic policy-making, decreased government effectiveness and/or
a weaker
business climate.
Conversely, the following factors, individually or collectively,
could result in
positive rating action:
- A more coherent and predictable monetary policy framework that
delivers lower
and more stable inflation.
- Increased confidence in the sustainability of Turkey's
external finances,
potentially including a material and lasting reduction in the
current account
deficit (without bringing growth to a halt), and/or a
rebalancing of net capital
inflows towards longer-term instruments.
- Structural reforms that translate into higher gross domestic
savings, a more
flexible labour market and greater foreign direct investment.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Turkey's ratings are based on a number of key assumptions:
- Continued commitment to fiscal sustainability.
- No sharp escalation in geopolitical risk to a level that would
be disruptive
for Turkey's economy.
- The global economy evolves broadly along the lines expected in
Fitch's March
2015 Global Economic Outlook.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
WEBSITE.