(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/BARCELONA, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Italian Region
of Sicily's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB' with Stable Outlooks, and its Short-term foreign currency
IDR at 'F3'. The
affirmation affects the region's senior unsecured debt,
including a bullet bond
issue of EUR568m maturing in December 2015 (XS0121633126).
The rating affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that Sicily
will progress
towards a stronger operating balance in 2015-2017 with debt
burden remaining at
around 50% of revenues.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fiscal Performance: Sicily posted a balanced operating budget in
2014 according
to preliminary figures, in line with Fitch's expectations. The
region continues
to curtail its cost base of nearly EUR14bn, by lowering spending
for personnel
and transfers to local authorities amid dwindling tax revenue.
Negotiations with
the state for returning to the region's budget tax revenue
pertaining to Sicily
but collected elsewhere in Italy could lift the operating margin
to around
EUR400m, or 3%-5% of revenue in 2015-2017, from nearly zero in
2014.
Debt: with nearly EUR6.8bn of loans and bonds outstanding and
despite EUR1bn net
borrowing in 2015 Sicily has moderate levels of indebtedness.
Fitch expects debt
to remain around EUR7.5bn, or 50% of current revenue over the
medium term,
comparing favourably with 'BBB' category peers. Debt servicing
is set to remain
at around EUR0.5bn, or 4% of operating revenue as most of the
new loans are
taken out at subsidised rates from the national government.
Institutional Framework: Fitch assesses Italian
inter-governmental relations as
neutral for Sicily's ratings. The region remains subject to
Italy's efforts to
balance the national accounts, for example, with the proceeds
from VAT increases
in 2012 being reclaimed by the national government for its
budget. On the other
hand, spending limitations agreed with the national government
underpin regional
efforts to cut spending while state loans will represent
three-quarters of
Sicily's debt stock over the next two years, highlighting the
financial support
from the national government.
Economy: Sicily's economy remains weak, with an unemployment
rate of around
20%, an employment rate of 39% and GDP contracting by 1% in 2014
(Italy: -0.4%),
according to Fitch's estimates. Under the stimulus of EUR5bn of
capital spending
planned between 2015 and 2016 as well as private investments in
chemicals (Eni,
Lukoil), manufacturing (hybrid cars), and growing tourism, the
local economy has
the potential to return to growth in 2015, albeit by just 0.5%
in Fitch's
estimates. Economic recovery would be conducive to a modest
pick-up in tax
revenues, which we project to rebound to EUR11bn by 2016-2017
from EUR10.5bn in
2014.
Management: Due to rigid revenue the restatement of the free
fund balance to
overcome the near EUR1bn deficit posted in 2012 (about EUR0.5bn
in 2014) is
being postponed to 2016-2017. Management is committed to
reducing past spending
commitments while preparing to phase in a new accounting system,
which may
eventually help cut its long-standing EUR8bn of
difficult-to-collect
receivables. Sicily's operating payables continue to decline
from the peak of
EUR5.2bn in 2012 and Fitch expects them to halve by 2015. As
commercial
suppliers are paid within the law-mandated 60 days from invoice
Sicily's
reliance on preferential payment for timely debt servicing could
gradually
diminish.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating action is unlikely in the near term unless
Sicily strengthens
the operating margin towards 10%, and achieves both a balanced
overall budget
and current surplus to match principal repayment over the medium
term, making it
more compatible with 'BBB+' ratings.
Failure to bolster the operating balance towards 3%-5% to
largely cover
debt-servicing requirements, and/or unexpected growth of debt
towards 75% of
revenue, compounded by prolonged economic sluggishness, could
lead to negative
rating action.
