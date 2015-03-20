(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS/MILAN, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Urban
Community of Marseille's (also known as Marseille Provence
Metropole, (MPM))
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'A+' and
its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1'. The Outlooks on the
Long-term IDRs
are Stable. Its senior unsecured bonds have been affirmed at
'A+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings factor in MPM's below-national average
socio-economic profile, large
debt levels and the significant costs of its public services.
These challenges
are mitigated by sound operating performance, skilled financial
management and
the benefits of the institutional framework of France
(AA/Stable).
According to Fitch's baseline scenario, MPM will maintain a
sound operating
margin over the medium term, at 13.8% in 2017, compared with an
estimated 14.6%
in 2014. Sharp cuts in state grants will mostly be compensated
with steady
growth in tax (up 2.1% a year until 2017, driven by tax hikes
implemented in
2014 and regular growth of the tax base), equalisation transfers
(for which MPM
is one of the largest beneficiaries nationwide) and cost-cutting
measures. MPM's
management has expressed commitment to spending restraint with
respect to
hiring, general spending and grants.
Capital expenditure is expected to have reached a significant
EUR319m in 2014,
up from EUR298m in 2013. A number of large road and transport
investment
programmes are being contemplated for the medium term and the
need for enhanced
infrastructure are high within Marseille's urban area. However,
MPM is looking
to reprioritise and a reschedule its investment programme.
Therefore, though
still sizeable, capital expenditure is expected to progressively
scale down, to
an average of EUR256m in 2015-2017. Fitch estimates that MPM's
self-financing of
capital expenditure (after debt repayment) will slightly decline
to 49% in
2015-2017, from 51% in 2010-2014.
Fitch estimates direct debt to have totalled EUR1.57bn at
end-2014 or a high
132% of current revenue and 12.2 years of current balance. Fitch
forecasts that
debt will increase moderately to EUR1.62bn, or 135% and 14.7
years by 2017. MPM
has access to capital markets, and is implementing an EMTN
programme in the
medium term. Debt structure is sound, with only 1.6% of debt
lying in
derivatives-based products.
Among French inter-municipal bodies, MPM's below-average
socio-economic profile
is manifested in its higher unemployment rate (13.4% in 3Q14,
against 9.9%
nationwide), a lower-skilled workforce and a lack of high
value-added
industries. However, Fitch believes economic prospects are
underpinned by
sustained public support, strong private investment and an
increasingly
important tourism industry. MPM's strategic importance as
France's second major
metropolitan centre (1.04 million inhabitants) and a major
harbour, and its
modern administration are also positive factors.
MPM's liquidity is supported by its predictable cash flow and
tight monitoring.
Short-term funding is mainly in the form of a EUR85m bank line
and a EUR70m
revolving loan.
In 2016, MPM will likely merge with five other inter-municipal
groupings to
create a wider inter-municipal body Aix Marseille Provence
Metropole (AMP
Metropole). Fitch believes this would result in an enlarged
economic base and
generate economies of scale compared with those of MPM
currently. The law that
will determine the structure of the new inter-municipal body is
still under
discussion. Fitch cannot yet assess the full financial and
institutional scope
of this new entity. Therefore, our data and forecast presented
in this
commentary are based solely on MPM's current scope of
activities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A stronger operating margin of above 15%, and a debt payback
ratio of below 10
years, could lead to an upgrade.
A higher-than-expected increase in both operating and capital
expenditure or a
slower-than- expected growth in operating revenue, leading to
weaker budgetary
performance, with an operating margin below 10%, and a debt
payback ratio of 20
years could result in a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivier Jacques
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 89
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Arnaud Dura
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 79
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1549,
Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14
August 2012, and
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside the United
States", dated 23 April 2014 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
