(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SEOUL, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Nissan Motor Co.,
Ltd's (Nissan) Outlook to Positive from Stable. The agency has
also affirmed
Nissan's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) and
senior unsecured debt rating at 'BBB'. Fitch has upgraded the
company's
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDR to 'F2' from 'F3'.
The Outlook revision to Positive from Stable reflects Nissan's
improved
profitability outlook and strong cash flow generation over the
medium term,
which will support its robust financial profile. We believe
that Nissan could
be upgraded to 'BBB+' within the next 18 months if its
industrial operating
margin trends towards 5% combined with a further improvement in
leverage, in
line with our base case.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improving Profitability: We expect Nissan's profitability to be
strengthened by
continued cost-cutting measures, further cost savings from
increased synergies
with Renault, and an increasingly competitive product portfolio.
We expect
industrial operating margin to be close to 4% in the financial
year ending 31
March 2015 (FY15) before improving to 4%-5% in FY16. Industrial
operating margin
increased to 3.7% in 9MFY15 (9MFY14: 2.6%) on improved
volume/model mix,
continued cost reductions, and positive currency effects from a
depreciating yen
to US dollar, which more than offset higher selling, general and
administrative
and R&D costs.
Steady Growth Prospects: We expect Nissan to achieve modest
sales volume growth
of close to 2% in FY15 and 3% in FY16, supported by the success
of its current
models and a solid product pipeline, despite increased
competition in some of
its key markets. We expect Nissan to achieve good volume growth
in the USA and
Europe, compensating for lacklustre growth in China, negative
growth in Japan,
and continued volatility in emerging markets in FY15.
Reduced FX Exposure, Benefits of Depreciating Yen: Nissan's
expansion of
overseas production capacity over the past few years has reduced
its overall FX
exposure, but we still expect its profitability to benefit
moderately from a
weaker yen against the US dollar in FY15 and FY16.
Sound Product Diversity: In the mass-market segment, Nissan
enjoys strong brand
value and geographic diversification, and a well-diversified
product range.
Nissan's premium marque Infiniti, however, remains weak in terms
of market share
compared with its German premium competitors. Over the medium
term, Nissan's
business profile and profitability could be further strengthened
if it
successfully rolls out its re-launched entry-level Datsun marque
and expands its
premium Infiniti marque.
Robust Financial Profile, Liquidity: We expect Nissan's robust
cash flow from
operations to contribute to continued positive and increasing
free cash flow
from industrial operations. We expect Nissan's credit and
leverage ratios to
improve further as a result, with FFO adjusted net leverage and
CFO/total
adjusted debt (industrial operations) trending towards 0.5x and
60% respectively
by FY16-17. Liquidity ratios are strong and commensurate with a
short-term
rating of 'F2'.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Sales volume growth averaging 3% per annum in FY15-17
- EBIT margin (industrial operations) of 4%-5% in FY15-17
- Capex/revenue averaging 4.5% in FY15-17 (FY14: 5.1%)
- Moderate increase in dividends FY15-17
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may collectively or
individually lead to
positive rating actions:
- Industrial operating margin improving towards 5% on a
sustained basis (FY14:
3.4%);
- Improvement in FFO adjusted net leverage at or below 0.5x
(FY14: 0.8x) and
CFO/total adjusted debt at or above 60% on a sustained basis
(FY14: 57%)
- Maintaining market share in key regions
Negative: Future developments that may collectively or
individually lead to an
Outlook revision back to Stable:
- Operational parameters and financial metrics not in line with
positive
guidelines, as outlined above
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
