(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Russia-based
OJSC Holding Company United Confectioners' (UC) Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) at 'B' and its National Long-term rating at 'BBB-(rus)'.
Outlook is
Negative. The agency has also affirmed the senior unsecured
rating on OOO United
Confectioners Finance's bond due April 2023 at 'B'/'RR4'.
The ratings reflect the company's heightened corporate
governance risks and
volatile operating margin as FX-driven increases in raw
materials prices cannot
be fully passed on to customers. The ratings remain supported by
UC's leading
position in Russia's confectionery market, moderate leverage and
satisfactory
operating cash flow generation capability.
The Negative Outlook captures potential continuation of the
company's aggressive
shareholder distributions and increasing loans to related
parties, amid a
challenging economic environment in Russia and the associated
pressure on the
company's core operations in 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Loose Corporate Governance Practices
Corporate governance issues remain a key credit risk, in
particular with respect
to aggressive distribution of cash outside of the group either
in a form of
dividends or loans to related parties. Lack of management
independence and the
portion of UC's cash kept at Guta Bank also demonstrate UC's
dependence on its
shareholder Guta Group, which caps rating uplift. We treat
shareholder-friendly
policies as potentially adversely affecting unsecured creditors.
Dividends and loans to related parties exceeded operating cash
flows in 2013 and
we believe this was repeated in 2014. Maintenance of cash
distributions at
elevated levels in 2015, despite expected deterioration in UC's
cash generation
ability due to weakening consumer sentiment and rouble
devaluation, would mean a
shift towards a more aggressive financial strategy of the group
and could lead
to a rating downgrade.
Subdued Consumer Sentiment
Fitch expects a decline in real disposable incomes in Russia to
translate into
subdued consumer sentiment in 2015-2016 and weaker demand for
confectionery as
demonstrated during the 2008/09 crisis. However, we expect any
drop in UC's
sales volumes to be limited to the low single digits in 2015,
which should
enable the company to outperform the market, which we expect to
see a mid-single
digit market contraction.
The company is well positioned to benefit from a substitution of
demand for
Ukrainian confectionery (currently banned). In addition, the
company's focus on
affordable sweets should help protect sales volumes as consumers
trade down.
FX Risk Exacerbates Margin Volatility
UC's operating margins are volatile primarily as a result of
swings in prices
for major inputs, such as cocoa, sugar and other agricultural
commodities, given
the company's inability to enter into effective hedging.
Following the sharp
rouble devaluation since end-2014, we expect UC's operating
profit margin to
come under pressure in 2015-2016 due to the strong increase in
in the rouble
price of raw materials. This is despite our assumption that UC
will be able to
increase its selling prices above projected food inflation in
2015 and reflects
the limited scope for passing on higher costs in a challenging
consumer spending
environment.
Moderate Leverage
We forecast that UC's funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted
leverage should rise
to around 2.9x-3.7x in 2015-2016 (2013: 2.5x) as a result of
EBITDA margin
deterioration, together with the maintenance of large
shareholder distributions
and loans to related parties. Although this leverage is still
acceptable for the
company's 'B' rating, a further and sustained hike in leverage,
if not
alleviated by reduced shareholder distributions and loans to
related parties,
could lead to further downward pressure on the IDR.
Leading Market Position
UC continues to hold leading positions in its core confectionery
market segments
of Russia, benefiting from its strong portfolio of nationally
recognised brands.
We believe that the company's focus on the medium price segment,
high customer
loyalty and wide distribution network covering the whole country
will enable UC
to retain its leading position in the Russian confectionery
market over the
medium term and display resilient revenue performance in the
current
environment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating actions include:
- Any material, sustained, deterioration in free cash flow (FCF)
generation,
combined with larger-than-expected distribution of funds to Guta
Group or with
operating underperformance
- Sustained FFO-adjusted gross leverage above 4x
- Net outflows in relation to loans to related-parties and
dividends exceeding
cash flow from operations minus maintenance capex
Positive: An upgrade is unlikely unless corporate governance
practices improve.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to the rating
Outlook being revised to Stable include:
- Evidence of decreased distribution of funds to Guta Group,
particularly in the
event of weak cash flow generation
- Adequate liquidity
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Liquidity is supported by RUB0.7bn of Fitch-adjusted
unrestricted cash as of
end-2014 and RUB4.9bn available bank lines relative to
short-term debt of
RUB2.1bn. Fitch acknowledges that liquidity issue may arise in
2016 in view of
maturities of major revolving credit facilities. We believe that
UC will be able
to refinance these credit lines, although refinancing risk may
increase if cash
leakage to related parties and/or high dividends result in
further leverage
growth.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
-USD/RUB at around 60 for 2015-2017
-Decrease in sales volumes in the low single digits in 2015 and
muted growth
thereafter
-Double-digit revenue growth in 2015 supported by high inflation
and the partial
pass through of input cost increases, before slowing to
high-single-digits in
2016-2017
-Decline in EBITDA margin to around 8.5% in 2015 as a result of
higher raw
materials prices (in turn due to the rouble devaluation)
-Capex around 3%-4% of revenue over 2015-2018
-Cash distributions outside of group perimeter (dividends or
loans to related
parties) equal to or slightly exceeding prior-year net profit
