(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 19 (Fitch) The UK budget and latest Office for
Budget
Responsibility (OBR) projections are in line with Fitch Ratings'
view that
economic growth will remain robust and fiscal consolidation will
continue in the
coming years. The UK's fiscal challenge remains substantial
relative to most
high-rated sovereigns.
This budget's importance is diminished by the fact that the
remaining fiscal
consolidation will fall to the next parliament, although some
announced tax
measures are likely to survive a change in government.
No political party appears likely to win an overall majority of
parliamentary
seats in the 7 May general election and a minority government
(rather than a
formal coalition) is a distinct possibility. It is therefore
likely that the
next government will be more constrained in its policymaking.
All major parties have supported the fiscal mandate set out in
the Charter for
Budget Stability, which aims for a cyclically adjusted current
balance in three
years' time (currently -2.5% of GDP). The rolling nature of the
mandate leaves
scope for a future government to ease the pace of fiscal
tightening, for example
to respond to weaker economic conditions. There is also some
ambiguity about how
the Charter commitment fits with the opposition Labour party's
stated aim to
balance the current account "as soon as possible in the next
parliament", which
implies it could take until 2019-2020.
The latest OBR projections are calculated against the current
government's
medium-term plans and represent a slight easing in the final
year of the next
parliament compared with the December 2014 strategy, reaching a
cyclically
adjusted current surplus of 1.7% of GDP in 2019-2020. But this
still represents
the fastest pace of consolidation that can realistically be
expected from the
next government, in our view.
Fiscal institutions in the UK are relatively strong compared
with peers, and
continuity of the broad deficit-reduction strategy in the next
parliament
remains our base case. The election makes the pace of
consolidation far more
uncertain. But the existence of the OBR enhances fiscal
transparency and
credibility, increasing political incentives to correct
budgetary imbalances.
Negotiations about the devolution of fiscal responsibility to
Scotland will
further complicate the fiscal picture, although we do not see
this as a major
threat to overall UK public finances.
The OBR now expects public sector net debt (PSND) to peak at
80.4% of GDP in
2014-2015, with forecasts for subsequent years revised down by
about 1pp
compared with the OBR's December projections, due mainly to
privatisation
receipts. The original "supplementary debt target" set out in
2010 of a falling
PSND ratio in 2015-2016 is therefore projected to be met,
although this is well
within the range of likely forecast error.
The UK's debt and deficit remain high by peer comparison. The
UK's general
government deficit will be 5.2% of GDP under the internationally
comparable EU
Treaty definition, and general government gross debt 88.4% of
GDP in 2014-2015.
This is the highest deficit/GDP ratio and one of the highest
debt/GDP ratios
among 'AAA' and 'AA+' rated countries.
An upgrade to 'AAA' is unlikely without a lower and steadily
declining
government debt ratio, assuming it were warranted by other
credit factors (see
"AAA Sovereign Characteristics and Public Debt Ratios",
available at
www.fitchratings.com). This is unlikely in the near term, as
reflected in the
Stable Outlook on the UK's 'AA+' rating.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
United Kingdom
here
â€˜AAAâ€™ Sovereign Characteristics and Public Debt Ratios
here
