(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN/PARIS, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Nigerian
State of Kaduna's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'B+' and its National Long-term rating at 'A+(nga)'.
The Outlooks are
Stable.
A draft rating action commentary (RAC) was submitted by Fitch to
Kaduna on 11
March 2015, in line with the scheduled calendar. As the issuer
raised an appeal
in relation to the draft RAC, the applicable committee review of
which has now
been held by Fitch, final publication of the RAC has been
delayed until the
above date.
In accordance with Fitch's policies the issuer appealed and
provided additional
information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action that is
different than the
original rating committee outcome.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation reflects Fitch's expectations of the
state's continued
solid financial performance due to improving local taxes. The
ratings also
consider potential budget pressure stemming from financial debt
that could grow
to fund the state's high infrastructure investment programme.
Under Fitch's base case scenario, the operating margin will
stabilise at 40%
over the medium term, in line with figures at September 2014.
The full
implementation of more sophisticated and reliable collection
systems is expected
to offset a modest growth in operating expenditure, and
facilitate growth in
internally generated revenue (IGR). In 9M14, IGR amounted to
NGN11bn, while
federal subsidies (accounting for about 80% of the state's
revenues) were
NGN44bn and VAT allocation NGN8bn.
Under our base case scenario, based on the assumption of the new
administration's commitment to continue with its large
infrastructure investment
plan, Fitch envisages total debt to rise towards NGN65bn by
2015, from NGN56bn
in 2013, to fund capital spending mainly on the power,
transport, water supply,
education and healthcare sectors.
Annual debt service requirements of about NGN8bn/NGN10bn will
continue to be
covered by the current balance in the medium term by around 3x,
supported by
Kaduna's robust cash position, which administration officials
plan to maintain
at around NGN20bn (about NGN30bn as of 9M14).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade could materialise if the operating margin strengthens
due to local
taxes increasing or cost control outperforming Fitch's
expectations.
Conversely, financial debt growth leading to a debt-to- current
balance
consistently above Fitch's expectations could result in a
downgrade. Political
unrest damaging economic prospects could also lead to a
downgrade. Also, a
downgrade of the sovereign would prompt a similar action on the
ratings of the
state, as subnationals' ratings usually cannot be higher than
their sovereign's
under Fitch criteria.
Fitch will monitor the outcome of the upcoming elections and its
impact on the
state's operations.
