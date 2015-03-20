(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN/PARIS, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Nigerian
State of Rivers' Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB-' and its National Long-term rating at 'AA-(nga)'.
The Outlooks
are Stable.
A draft rating action commentary (RAC) was submitted by Fitch to
the State of
Rivers on 11 March 2015, in line with the scheduled calendar. As
the issuer
raised an appeal in relation to the draft RAC, the applicable
committee review
of which has now been held by Fitch, final publication of the
RAC has been
delayed until the above date.
In accordance with Fitch's policies the issuer appealed and
provided additional
information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action that is
different than the
original rating committee outcome.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation reflects Fitch's expectations that Rivers
will continue
to report a solid operating margin in the medium term, mainly
driven by growing
non-oil revenue. This will be partially offset by decreasing
transfers received
in reflection of lower oil price although the budget should
continue to be
balanced due to flexibility in expenditure.
According to Fitch's base case scenario, the operating margin
will stabilise at
60% over the medium term (preliminary figures show 58% in 2014).
Internally
generated revenue (IGR) is forecast to rose towards 30% of total
revenues and
exceed NGN100bn by 2016, or about NGN8.5bn per month, up from
NGN84bn in 2014.
Backed by 2014 preliminary figures, IGR is expected to continue
rising also due
to more sophisticated collection, alleviating Rivers' dependence
on oil revenue.
Fitch forecasts oil revenue would represent 65%-70% of annual
revenue in the
medium term, compared with 75%-80% in 2011-2013.
Fitch believes that debt will continue to be deployed for
funding the state's
capital investment plan for the medium term. The capital
expenditure is for the
construction of infrastructure and service facilities such as
roads, bridges,
hospitals and schools, as well as in the oil and gas industry,
to sustain gas
supply both for the state and Nigeria.
The administration significantly reduced Rivers' debt levels to
NGN51bn in 2014,
from NGN106bn in 2013, using the current surplus generated,
asset disposal
proceeds and capital transfers amounting to almost NGN60bn,
while maintaining
investments at NGN160bn in 2014. Nevertheless, even in a
stressed scenario, debt
is not expected to exceed half of the budget size, with debt
service cover ratio
remaining strong at below one year of the current balance, when
both interest
and principal repayment are considered.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade could materialise if IGR rises above Fitch's
expectations, coupled
with convergence of the state's accounting principles with
international
standards.
Conversely, the ratings could be downgraded if the operating
margin declines
below 50% amid a resurgence of restiveness in the Niger Delta
region while
financial debt rises beyond Fitch's projections. Also, a
downgrade of the
sovereign would prompt a similar action on the ratings of the
state, in
accordance with Fitch "International Local and Regional
Governments Rating
Criteria outside United States", according to which
subnationals' ratings
usually cannot be higher than their sovereign's.
Fitch will monitor the outcome of the upcoming elections and its
impact on the
state's operations
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sergio Ciaramella
Director
+39 02 879087 216
Fitch Italia S.P.A.
Via Morigi, 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Claudio Cappelli
Analyst
+39 02 879087 260
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria," dated 14
August 2012, and
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria",
dated 23 April
2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
