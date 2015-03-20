(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ghana's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B' with
Negative Outlooks.
Fitch has also affirmed Ghana's Short-term foreign currency IDR
at 'B' and
Country Ceiling at 'B'. The issue ratings on Ghana's senior
unsecured foreign
and local currency bonds have been affirmed at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the following factors:
The IMF board is expected to approve Ghana's USD940m Extended
Credit Facility in
April, which should provide some easing of severe external and
fiscal financing
pressures. However, Ghana's track record of increasing spending
ahead of the
elections in 2008 and 2012 raises concerns about the
government's ability and
willingness to meet the ambitious fiscal consolidation targets
set out by the
IMF.
The IMF programme is intended to provide financing, policy
direction and
monitoring and addresses Ghana's key credit weakness through
prioritising fiscal
consolidation, raising revenue and improving Central Bank
credibility. Ahead of
the programme, the authorities have introduced VAT on petroleum
products, agreed
to a modest public sector wage increase as well as maintaining
the National
Fiscal Stabilisation Levy and a special import levy. Commitment
to the programme
should result in a recovery of donor inflows, foreign investment
in the domestic
bond market and reduce domestic funding costs over time.
Fiscal consolidation proved challenging for a second consecutive
year in 2014,
with revenue underperformance resulting in a higher than
targeted deficit of
9.4% of GDP (8.5% in the budget) and well above the 'B' median
of 4.8%. In
response to lower oil prices, the Minister of Finance released a
revised budget
in mid-March. To compensate for lower revenue, expenditure on
goods and services
as well as capital projects has been reduced. The government
expects the deficit
to narrow to 7.5% of GDP in 2015. This is higher than the
deficit target of 6.5%
announced in the 2015 budget in December 2014. The projected
fiscal deficit is
consistent with the agreements reached with the IMF.
Fitch forecasts a fiscal deficit of 8% of GDP in 2015, due to
continued revenue
underperformance. The IMF projects that the deficit will narrow
to 3.5% of GDP
by 2017. Fitch considers this too optimistic given the deepening
electricity
crisis, which could drag growth lower, as well as the pressure
that the upcoming
elections will likely exert on spending.
Rising government debt, which increased to 67% at end-2014 from
47% in 2012,
combined with increased reliance on domestic debt (45% of
total), where yields
have averaged 23% since mid-2012 has led to a steady rise in the
interest
burden. Interest costs as a percentage of GDP rose to 7% in 2014
from 2.5% in
2011 and now account for one-third of government revenue, the
highest of
Fitch-rated sub-Saharan African sovereigns.
Ghana's external position is vulnerable. Gross international
reserves fell to
USD4.9bn or 2.9 months of current external payments (CXP) in
January 2015 from
USD5.5bn at end-2014, partly due to increased seasonal demands
for foreign
exchange. Stripping out swap facilities, reserves cover only 1.9
months of CXP.
The cedi has continued to depreciate sharply, falling 10% since
January 2015,
and news of a potential IMF programme has done little to support
the currency.
With 55% of the debt stock denominated in foreign currency, this
external
vulnerability could be quickly transmitted to the public
finances.
Ghana's growth prospects have been undermined by its fiscal and
external
imbalances. Fitch expects GDP growth to moderate to 3.4% in 2015
against an
average of 8.6% for the previous five years and well below the
'B' median.
Growth is being dragged lower by a severe power crisis and
macroeconomic
instability. Weaker growth will in turn complicate fiscal
consolidation.
Ghana scores MPI 3 in Fitch's Macro Prudential Risk Monitor -
signalling a high
level of potential systemic risk - due to the sharp acceleration
in credit
growth in 2014 to 40% y-o-y. The increase is concentrated in the
electricity
sector and financial services, and partly reflects the impact of
cedi
depreciation on trade finance loans, particularly oil imports.
Credit growth is
expected to moderate this year, but the extent will depend on
whether the cedi
depreciates further and the need to finance fuel imports.
A decade of growth above 7% has resulted in an improvement in
social indicators.
However, per capita income and measures of human development are
still weak
relative to 'B' peers. Per capita income of USD1,445 in 2014 is
40% of the 'B'
median. The ratings are supported by Ghana's strong governance
record and long
democratic history
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that individually, or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action include:
-A further deterioration in external finances and an erosion of
Ghana's
international reserve position, jeopardising the country's
external financing
capacity.
-Increased domestic financing constraints, further deterioration
in fiscal
accounts and government debt dynamics.
- Worsening economic performance and reduced economic stability.
The Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood,
individually or
collectively, of leading to an upgrade. However, future
developments that may,
individually or collectively, lead to a revision of the Outlook
to Stable
include:
-An effective fiscal consolidation that places debt-to-GDP
firmly on a downward
trajectory.
- An improvement in Ghana's external position reflected in a
narrowing of the
country's current account deficit and an improvement in
international reserves.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes Ghana's GDP growth will recover to 5% in 2016.
This in turn will
depend on oil production coming on stream as expected; the
continued development
of the gold sector; and further investment in infrastructure.
Fitch assumes an IMF programme is approved and fiscal
consolidation continues.
Fitch assumes no sustained deep fall in commodity prices that
would undermine an
already weak external position.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Carmen Altenkirch
Director
+44 20 3530 1511
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Paul Gamble
Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
