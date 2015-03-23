(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of
'BB' to Allison
Transmission, Inc.'s (ATI) proposed secured $470 million Term
B-4 Loan. ATI is a
subsidiary of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN). The
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) for ALSN and ATI are 'BB-', and the Rating
Outlook for both
entities is Positive.
The proposed Term B-4 Loan will be incorporated into ATI's
existing secured
credit agreement via an amendment. The proposed loan will mature
on Aug. 23,
2019, which is the same maturity date as ATI's existing $1.8
billion Term B-3
Loan. Proceeds from the proposed Term B-4 Loan will be used to
pay for the
tender of ATI's $471 million in 7.125% senior unsecured notes
that was announced
on March 18, 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings for ALSN and ATI are supported by the company's
strong competitive
position in the global market for fully automatic transmissions
for commercial,
industrial and military vehicles and equipment. ALSN's market
position in North
America is very strong, with 95% of all school buses and 74% of
Class 6 and 7
medium-duty commercial trucks manufactured with the company's
transmissions in
2014. In addition, over half of the Class 8 straight trucks sold
in North
America in 2014 were manufactured with the company's
transmissions, and unlike
most Tier 1 suppliers, ALSN's brand name commands a price
premium from end
users. ALSN's market penetration outside North America is much
smaller, as
commercial vehicle end users in most global markets continue to
choose manual
transmission over automatics. However, acceptance of fully
automatic
transmissions for commercial truck applications is growing
outside the U.S.,
particularly for certain vocational vehicles, such as city buses
and emergency
vehicles. This has been especially true in emerging markets like
China and
India, where ALSN is well positioned for future growth
opportunities.
The secured revolver and term loans that make up ATI's credit
facility,
including the proposed Term B-4 Loan, are rated 'BB', one notch
above ATI's IDR,
due to their collateral coverage, which includes virtually all
of ATI's assets.
Fitch notes that property, plant, and equipment and intangible
assets (including
intellectual property) comprised $2 billion of the $4.8 billion
in assets on
ALSN's consolidated balance sheet at year-end 2014.
Rating risks include the heavy cyclicality of the global
commercial vehicle and
industrial end markets, volatile raw material costs, the
relative lack of global
diversification in ALSN's current business, moderately high
leverage and a
concentrated maturity schedule. However, on the last point,
Fitch notes that
credit facility amendments over the past several years have
shifted all of
ALSN's term loan obligations to 2017 and 2019, removing
near-term refinancing
risk but potentially creating challenges in later years. The
company's strong
profitability and free cash flow (FCF) generation place it in a
relatively good
position to manage industry cyclicality, and it is also notable
that ALSN's
transmissions are primarily used in the less-cyclical vocational
truck market,
rather than in the more cyclical Class 8 linehaul market where
end users
continue to prefer manual transmissions. Despite these
strengths, a broad-based
global downturn in commercial vehicle and off-road equipment
production would
pressure ASLN's profitability and FCF.
ALSN's credit profile is characterized by strong margins and FCF
generation but
moderately high leverage. Fitch-calculated leverage
(debt/Fitch-calculated
EBITDA) at year-end 2014, was 3.43x, with $2.5 billion in debt
and
Fitch-calculated full-year EBITDA of $735 million. The
Fitch-calculated EBITDA
margin, at 34.5%, remained very strong for a capital goods
manufacturer and was
up from 32.6% in 2013. Fitch expects leverage to trend down
somewhat over the
intermediate term through a combination of EBITDA growth and
debt amortization.
With strong FCF and virtually all of its debt in the form of
secured term loans,
ALSN has the financial flexibility to reduce leverage further in
the
intermediate term if it chooses to do so, although it ended 2014
within its net
leverage target range, suggesting that in the near term, cash
returns to
shareholders will take priority over discretionary debt
reduction. In 2014, ALSN
paid $92 million in common dividends and repurchased $250
million of its common
stock, and at year-end 2014, the company had $500 million of
share repurchase
authorization remaining.
The company's liquidity position at year-end 2014 was more than
sufficient to
meet its near-term cash obligations and included $263 million in
cash and cash
equivalents, augmented by $455 million in availability on its
$465 million
secured revolving credit facility (after accounting for $9.9
million in letters
of credit). Only $35 million, or 13%, of the company's cash and
cash equivalents
was located outside the U.S. at year end 2014.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Global commercial vehicle demand strengthens modestly over the
intermediate
term.
--ALSN continues to grow its emerging-market commercial vehicle
penetration.
--Margins continue to grow over the intermediate term, primarily
on higher
production volumes.
--Capital spending equals a little over 3% of annual revenue
over the next
several years.
--The company uses share buybacks to regulate the level of cash
on its balance
sheet, maintaining a cash position of about $150 million.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
--A decline in Fitch-calculated EBITDA leverage to below 3.5x;
--An increase in the global diversification of its revenue base;
--Maintaining EBITDA and FCF margins near current levels;
--Continued positive FCF generation in a weakened demand
environment.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
--A sharp decline in commercial vehicle production, especially
in North America
that leads to significantly lower margins and FCF;
--An increase in leverage to above 4.5x for a prolonged period;
--A merger or acquisition that results in higher leverage or
lower margins over
an extended period;
--A competitive entry into the market that results in a
significant market share
loss.
Fitch currently rates ALSN and ATI as follows, with a Positive
Outlook:
ALSN
--Long-term IDR of 'BB-';
ATI
--Long-term IDR of 'BB-';
--Secured revolving credit facility rating of 'BB';
--Secured term loan rating of 'BB';
--Senior unsecured notes rating of 'B+';
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Brown
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3139
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Eric C. Ause
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2302
Committee Chairperson
Craig D. Fraser
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0310
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (May 28, 2014);
--Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. - Ratings Navigator (Dec. 2, 2014).
2, 2014).
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
