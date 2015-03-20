(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/HONG KONG, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Melsta Regal
Finance Ltd's (MRF) National Long-Term Rating at 'A+(lka)'. The
Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
MRF's rating reflects Fitch's expectation of support from its
ultimate parent,
Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka (DIST; AAA(lka)/Stable).
MRF is rated four notches lower than DIST due to MRF's
insignificant role in the
group. MRF has limited synergies with the group's core business,
a low level of
operational integration, and a lack of a common brand with the
group.
MRF accounted for just 1.3% of group revenue and 1.1% of
consolidated net profit
in the nine months to December 2014. Although not planned, the
disposal of MRF
would not materially alter the group's operations or earnings.
Working capital finance remains one of MRF's core products,
accounting for about
50% of new advances. This includes financing to DIST suppliers
and customers. At
end-December 2014, trade finance and factoring accounted for 43%
of MRF's loan
book, followed by leases and hire-purchase loans at 36%, and
loans and advances
at 21%.
DIST has full effective ownership of MRF through Melstacorp
Limited (ML), the
investment holding company for DIST's non-beverage assets. DIST
is represented
on MRF's board and has demonstrated support through equity
infusions, the last
of which occurred at end-March 2014 to finance growth. DIST's
ability to support
the entity is based on its market leadership in alcoholic
beverage production in
Sri Lanka, a highly profitable sector characterised by
relatively stable demand
through economic cycles and high entry barriers.
MRF is a licensed finance company that commenced commercial
operations in
October 2012.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
MRF's rating may be downgraded if there is a decline in DIST's
ability or
propensity to provide support. This may stem from a downgrade of
DIST's National
Long-Term Rating, or weakening linkages between DIST and MRF.
An upgrade of MRF's rating would only result from an increase in
DIST's
willingness to provide support as DIST's ratings are already at
the top of the
national rating scale. Narrower notching could result from MRF's
stronger
operational integration or higher importance to the group
through stronger
linkages, aligned management, shared brand, larger scale,
greater synergies or
higher profit contribution.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Shyamila Serasinghe
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd
15-04 East Tower, World Trade Centre,
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka.
Secondary Analyst
Diranie Mudannayake
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Criteria",
dated January
2014, "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated October 2013,
"Rating FI
Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10 August 2012,
"Finance and Leasing
Companies Criteria" dated December 2012 and "Evaluating
Corporate Governance"
,dated December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
