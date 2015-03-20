(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Beijing
Capital Group
Company Limited's (BCG) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
of 'BBB' with Stable Outlook and senior unsecured rating of
'BBB'. Fitch has
also assigned BCG's proposed US dollar senior notes a 'BBB(EXP)'
expected
rating.
BCG's ratings benefit from a two-notch uplift that reflects its
moderately
strong operational and strategic linkage with the Beijing
municipal government.
BCG acts as an aggregator of private capital to be channelled
towards
investments in public goods like subways, environmental
facilities, primary land
development in the greater Beijing region, and financial
services like
government-guaranteed loans for SMEs and agriculture businesses
in Beijing.
The notes are rated at the same level as BCG's senior unsecured
rating because
they constitute direct and senior unsecured obligations of the
company. The
final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation
conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Standalone at 'BB+': BCG's standalone 'BB+' ratings are derived
from the
weighted average credit profiles of its three key business
divisions -
infrastructure, environment protection, and real estate. The
presence of
substantial minority interests in its key subsidiaries - Beijing
MTR Co. Ltd in
subway operation, Beijing Capital Co., Ltd. in waterworks, and
Beijing Capital
Land Ltd. (BB/Stable) in property- makes its access to cash
flows of these
subsidiaries structurally subordinated to their creditors.
However, the aforementioned subordination can be strongly offset
by BCG's
diversified business operations and large wholly owned asset
pool that is a
result of injection by the Beijing State-owned Assets
Supervision and
Administration Commission (SASAC) of its wholly-owned Capital
Jingzhong
(Tianjin) Investment Company Limited, which owns a large land
bank, into BCG.
Furthermore, Fitch expected the ratio of the dividends BCG
receives to interest
to gradually improve to 1.1x in 2015 and further to 1.4x in
2016. The dividends
and interest income will be able to fully cover its cash
interest expenses from
2015 onwards.
Growing Recurring Income from Infrastructure: The infrastructure
segment is
backed by a strong metro operation that is expanding its
investment in line
14(BJ). The expressway business is highly leveraged but this
does not lead to
any material stress because it is deleveraging and generating
positive free cash
flow. Fitch expected the segment's EBITDA to interest coverage
to improve to
3.2x in 2014 from 2.7x in 2013.
Capex Pressures Waterworks: Beijing Capital Co., Ltd.'s
businesses in supplying
water and sewage treatment to local governments are
contractually protected.
However, its credit profile is constrained by high leverage due
to elevated
capex. Fitch expects its coverage ratios to weaken in the medium
term with FFO
net leverage to stabilise at around 4.0-4.5x (end-2013: 3.9x)
and FFO fixed
charge coverage to hover around 2.0-2.5x (end-2013: 4.2x).
High Property Leverage Constrains Ratings: Beijing Capital Land
Ltd. has a high
leverage as a result of substantial land acquisitions that
entailed land premium
totalling CNY9.6bn in 1H14 (CNY11.7bn in 2013), which constrains
its profile
despite possible continued sales expansion.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue to increase by more than 20% from 2014 to 2016;
- EBITDA margin to remain stable and improve from 2016 with the
share of
higher-margin utility type earnings increasing;
- capex for the group to continue on the historical trend;
- dividend payout ratios of subsidiaries remain unchanged.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Material strengthening of the credit profiles of its three
core divisions
- Any signs of strengthening linkage with the Beijing government
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- BCG's dividend and interest income to interest expense
coverage falls below
1.2x from 2016 (0.75x expected for 2014)
- Failure of Capital Jinzhong to expand its business
- Material weakening of the credit profiles of its three core
divisions
- Any signs of weakening linkage with the Beijing government
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Edwin Lam
Director
+852 2263 9975
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.