(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
China-based Future Land
Development Holdings Limited's (Future Land) Long-Term Foreign-
and
Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B+'. The Outlook
is Stable. The
agency has also affirmed the company's senior unsecured rating
at 'B+' and
recovery rating at 'RR4'.
The affirmation is supported by Future Land's fast
asset-turnover strategy
targeting middle-class home buyers and strong market position in
the Yangtze
River Delta, which has reached critical mass. Significant
minority interests in
its key subsidiary, the 58.8%-owned Jiangsu Future Land (JFL),
that restrict
Future Land's access to its cash flows; weaker deconsolidated
financial metrics
(after excluding JFL); and limited geographical diversification
remain key
constraints on Future Land's ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Expansion Will Not Pressure Rating: Future Land's net debt /
adjusted inventory
was stable at 25% at end-2014 (end-2013: 23%) as the company
maintained strong
sales efficiency and reduced its funding requirement by
increasing equity
partnerships for JFL's residential development projects. The
company plans to
rapidly expand its non-JFL subsidiaries, which it calls the
non-B share segment,
over the next 12-18 months. This would likely result in Future
Land's leverage
rising to around 35%-40%, which is still in line with its rating
level.
Mild Margin Improvement Expected: Future Land's EBITDA margin
reduced to 12.7%
in 2014 from 17.3% in 2013 due to higher land costs as well as
lower selling
prices. Excluding the provision for inventory impairment, the
company's EBITDA
margin was 14.5% in 2014. Fitch expects Future Land's EBITDA
margin to stay
around the mid-teens in 2015 with limited growth in selling
prices due to weaker
market conditions. Significant EBITDA margin improvement would
more likely be
driven by a higher proportion of sales from mixed development
projects that
include higher-margin commercial properties, but this would only
take place when
the non-B share segment expands and benefits from economies of
scale.
Weaker Deconsolidated Financial Metrics: Cash flow contribution
from the non-B
share segment has been minimal because its scale is still small.
In Fitch's
analysis, after deconsolidating JFL from Future Land given
restrictions on
access to the former's cash flow, the non-B share segment's
contracted sales
reached CNY5.7bn in 2014 (2013: CNY3.5bn) and its net
debt/adjusted inventory
was 36% (2013: 36%), which are both weaker than JFL's. With
Future Land's plan
to increase its land bank for the non-B share segment for mixed
development
projects that have longer cash cycles, Fitch expects the
deconsolidated leverage
to peak at around 60%. The non-B share segment's weaker credit
metrics compared
with JFL's during this period also means structural
subordination would likely
persist over the medium-term as JFL remains the key contributor
to Future Land's
performance.
Strong Position in Yangtze River Delta: Future Land is one of
the largest
homebuilders in the Yangtze River Delta, with more than 90% of
its CNY23.1bn in
contracted sales (excluding sales from associates and joint
ventures) in 2014
(2013: CNY20.6bn) from this region. The company had 11.2 million
square metres
of attributable land bank as at end-2014. Its business profile
is supported by
its fast asset-turnover strategy, as measured by the contracted
sales/total debt
ratio of 1.7x at end-2014, a level that is better than its
peers. The
concentration in the Yangtze River Delta, however, leaves it
vulnerable to local
policy and economic changes. Future Land is in the early stages
of diversifying
its sales base - it has acquired land outside the Yangtze River
Delta in recent
years for mixed developments - but its track record of sales in
mixed
development projects, particularly outside the region, is still
limited.
Significant Structural Subordination: Future Land's rating is
constrained by
structural subordination stemming from the presence of
significant minority
interests in JFL, which restricts Future Land's access to cash
flows from JFL.
In 2014, JFL accounted for over 75% of Future Land's CNY23bn in
contracted sales
(2013: over 80%) and Fitch estimates the subsidiary had net
debt/adjusted
inventory of 17% at end-2014. JFL, which undertakes high-churn
pure residential
projects, accounted for 63% of Future Land's land bank as at
end-2014.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Contracted sales growth averaging in the mid-teens.
- New land acquisitions averaging 40% of annual contracted
sales.
- No significant improvement in gross margins with Future Land
keeping to its
mass-market focus and high asset-turnover strategy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- A significant decrease in the company's contracted sales,
excluding JFL, in
2015
- A significant decrease in the contracted sales/ total debt
ratio to below 1.0x
at the holding company level on a sustained basis (0.7x at
end-2014)
- Consolidated net debt/ adjusted inventory rising above 45% on
a sustained
basis
- EBITDA margin sustained below 15%
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- A substantial increase in the scale of the company's business,
excluding JFL,
with annual contracted sales exceeding CNY10bn
- Unrestricted access to JFL's cash flows
- EBITDA margin sustained above 20%
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michelle Leong
Associate Director
+852 2263 9929
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology - Including
Short-Term
Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014,
are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.