LONDON/PARIS, March 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
'Strong' Fund
Quality Ratings of three funds managed by State Street Global
Advisors (SSGA).
They are SSGA Fundamental Equity Europe Spotlight Fund, SSGA
Fundamental Equity
Eurozone Spotlight Fund, and SSGA Fundamental Equity Global
Spotlight Fund.
The affirmation of the 'Strong' rating reflects the disciplined
investment
process, the rigorous fundamental research driving stock
selection and the
well-resourced investment team, across all three funds. The
performance of the
three funds was weak in 2014, largely driven by their strong
value bias.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fund Profiles
The funds are sub-funds of the State Street Global Advisors
Luxembourg SICAV.
The global fund was launched in December 2012, the Europe fund
in May 2013 and
the eurozone fund in August 2013. Assets under management (AUM)
in each fund
were (as of end-February 2015), respectively, EUR26.6m (Europe),
EUR22.4m
(eurozone) and EUR50m (global).
Investment Process
The investment process involves rigorous screening of the
eligible investment
universe based on value and quality metrics to identify
companies for further
research. Portfolio construction is equally rigorous based on an
approximate
equal weighting and strong sell discipline relative to other
stocks recommended
by the research team.
The proprietary stock research is of high quality,
differentiated by its
consistency of approach, notably in its common set of accounting
assumptions and
adjustments. Research outputs demonstrate a deep understanding
of stocks covered
and key performance drivers.
Resources
The investment team consists of 24 staff, based in Dublin. The
research team of
19 analysts is highly experienced and benefits from a variety of
complementary
backgrounds. The funds' portfolio managers, Lance Graham
(Europe), William
Killeen (eurozone) and Brian Routledge (global), are highly
experienced and
ultimately responsible for the fund's performance.
SSGA's investment resources are extremely strong, including
global trade
execution teams (11 traders in EMEA), an investment risk team of
16 and a
dedicated direct implementation (portfolio compliance
monitoring) team based in
Dublin.
Track Record
The performance of these funds - along with many other value
funds - suffered in
2014, notably in 2H14. In 2014 the funds underperformed peers
and their indices,
which are broad-market based. In Fitch's view, a more relevant
comparison is to
value indices, which the funds also underperformed in 2014.
Nonetheless, the
funds have made a strong start to 2015, with the Europe and
eurozone funds
outperforming both peers and their indices.
The funds aim to deliver annualised returns of 3-4% above the
benchmark over the
longer-term. Comparable mandates reviewed by Fitch have not met
this target.
Accordingly the agency will closely monitor the funds' ability
to achieve their
long-term objectives.
Fund Manager
SSGA is the investment management arm of State Street
Corporation
(AA-/Stable/F1+), which had AUM of USD2.8trn as of end-December
2014, including
USD5.8bn in fundamental equities. The operational and IT
environment is built
around standard third-party systems, providing well controlled
and efficient
workflows.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse
deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a
downgrade of the
rating. For example, this may be manifested in significant
structural
deterioration in the fund's performance relative to its
benchmark - or a
representative value benchmark - and peers, an excessive risk
deviation or style
drift.
Additionally the agency will monitor the funds' ability to
achieve their
performance objectives over the longer-term. A consistent
failure to meet the
performance objectives, or material, sustained, underperformance
relative to
value peers or relevant value indices could cause Fitch to
downgrade the
ratings.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
For more information, please see
www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com
To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in here
