(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, March 23 (Fitch) A lawsuit by the US Federal
Housing Finance
Agency (FHFA) against Nomura Holdings, which went to trial on 16
March, is
unlikely to have a significant ratings effect, says Fitch
Ratings. But
litigation is unpredictable and may yet prove costly to Nomura.
The FHFA is seeking slightly more than USD1bn from the Japanese
broker as part
of a wider series of lawsuits against financial institutions for
allegedly
misrepresenting the underlying asset quality and risk of
mortgage-backed
securities they sold to US mortgage finance companies Fannie Mae
and Freddie
Mac. Seventeen of the 19 institutions sued by the FHFA have
settled out of
court, with Nomura the first to opt to go to trial.
Previous settlement rates have varied significantly, at 1%-14%
of the original
face value of the securities in question. In aggregate they have
totalled more
than USD20bn, making the FHFA suits among the largest legal
settlements in US
history.
The more thanUSD1bn claim cited in the media would be manageable
for Nomura,
especially as it would be netted against the current value of
the securities -
roughly USD400m - that the company would receive back. The net
cost of such a
worst-case scenario claim would be greater than our previously
published
USD200m-300m settlement estimate which was predicated on Nomura
agreeing to a
settlement with the FHFA, but less than 15% of FY14
pre-provision profits.
The financial settlements reached with the FHFA by the 17 other
lenders did not
result in any negative rating actions, and Fitch considered them
manageable
considering their levels of capital and profitability. The FHFA
settlements have
put a key source of legal uncertainty behind these banks, but
many are global
trading and universal banks still exposed to other conduct
investigations and
risks.
Litigation stemming from banks' activities with the federal
housing agencies,
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, is nearing its end, but some banks
that were active
in the US residential mortgage market leading up to the crisis
may still face
risks emanating from private-label mortgage securitizations due
to still
unresolved private litigation and potential enforcement actions
from the RMBS
Task Force.
There is also an outstanding FHFA lawsuit against RBS regarding
USD32bn of
mortgage-backed securities. Of these approximately USD9.5bn were
outstanding at
end-2014 with cumulative write downs of approximately USD1.09bn.
This is
significantly greater exposure than Nomura's, according to our
estimates. In
2014, RBS's charges for litigation totalled GBP0.2bn, down from
GBP2bn in 2013,
and the group had built up GBP1.8bn provisions for litigation at
end-2014.
RBS is subject to a number of legal proceedings and
investigations by various
authorities and is exposed to material conduct risk. We expect
conduct costs to
remain material and believe that it will be important for RBS to
continue to
strengthen capital in accordance with its plans, primarily
through the reduction
of risk-weighted assets, to increase the cushion it has to
absorb fines.
Contacts:
Jon Cornish
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+852 2263 9901
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801 Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway
Hong Kong
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+44 203 530 1191
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Banks: FHFA Lawsuit Settlements
here
FHFA Bank Litigation Update (Most Banks Decide to Go the
Settlement Route)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.