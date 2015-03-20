(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook
on Finland's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) to Negative
from Stable and affirmed the IDRs at 'AAA'. The issue ratings on
Finland's
senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been
affirmed at
'AAA'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA' and the
Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook on Finland's IDRs reflects the
following key rating
drivers and their relative weights:
HIGH
Prospects for economic growth are weak and have deteriorated.
This follows weak
growth performance in recent years. Real GDP declined 0.1% in
2014, after
falling in both 2013 and 2012. The level of real GDP remains 7%
below the
pre-financial crisis level of 1Q08. External trade prospects
have been adversely
affected by a sharp fall in exports to Russia, Finland's
third-largest trading
partner.
Fitch expects GDP growth to be 0.5% this year, a downward
revision of 0.6
percentage points since the last review and that growth will
accelerate to 1.3%
in 2016.
The Finnish economy is adjusting to sector-specific shocks in
the electronics
and paper sectors, and is also experiencing the effects of
population ageing.
The working-age population has been decreasing since 4Q10. The
combination of
the structural decline in key industrial sectors and a
diminishing workforce has
led to a sharp decline in productivity growth and in estimates
of potential
economic growth.
MEDIUM
The combination of cyclical weakness since 2012 and structural
shocks has
adversely affected the public finances. We estimate that the
general government
deficit was 2.7% of GDP last year. Consolidation measures will
reduce the
central government deficit this year, but these will be offset
by deteriorating
local government and social security balances. Overall, we
expect the general
government deficit to remain at 2.7% this year before falling
back to 2.1% in
2016. Persistent deficits will lead to the public debt to GDP
ratio rising to
63.3% by 2016.
In parallel with a decline in competitiveness, net external debt
has increased
since the global financial crisis from -3.6% of GDP in 2007 to
an estimated
34.7% in 2014, almost double the 'AAA' median of 18.2%.
Finland's once strong
current account surplus position has been lost following the
crisis and the
country now runs small deficits (1.1% of GDP in 2014).
Finland has a high value added economy, with R&D expenditure/GDP
among the
highest in the world. However, it is less diversified than peer
economies and
GDP per capita is 22% lower than the AAA median, at an estimated
USD43,500 this
year.
Finland's 'AAA' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Finland's ratings are underpinned by strong political and social
institutions.
Finland's scores on governance indicators are higher than the
'AAA' peer median.
Finland has a strong track record of prudent fiscal policy
management and
economic policy execution. The general government sector had a
net asset
position of 57% of GDP in 2014 due to the strong financial
position of statutory
pension plans. Finland is among only six OECD countries to enjoy
a government
net asset position. Government debt was 59.3% of GDP in 2014,
higher than the
'AAA' median of 43.7%.
Parliamentary elections will take place on 19 April this year.
The new
government will still face a fiscal sustainability gap, over and
above the
consolidation measures already announced for this and the
following years. While
there is uncertainty about the detailed policy measures that the
new government
may introduce, we believe there is a degree of consensus across
the political
spectrum on the future direction of macroeconomic policy. We
therefore expect
that the new government will remain committed to ensuring public
debt
sustainability through a mix of fiscal adjustments and
structural reforms
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could, individually or collectively,
result in a
downgrade include:
-A persistently low growth rate of the economy, further
affecting the
sustainability of the public finances.
-A continued rise in the government debt to GDP ratio in the
medium term.
-A continued rise in net external indebtedness.
The main factors that could lead to the Outlook being revised to
Stable are:
-Evidence of an improvement in medium-term growth prospects.
-Evidence of a stabilisation of the government debt to GDP ratio
and improved
projected dynamics.
-An improvement in external balances, ensuring a stabilisation
in external
indebtedness.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes a primary
surplus averaging 0.3%
of GDP, trend real GDP growth averaging 1.1%, an average
effective interest rate
of 1.6% and GDP deflator inflation of 1.5%. On the basis of
these assumptions,
the debt-to-GDP ratio would peak at 64% in 2018, before edging
back to just
below 60% by 2024.
The European Central Bank's asset purchase programme should help
underpin
inflation expectations, and supports our base case that, in the
context of a
modest economic recovery, the eurozone will avoid prolonged
deflation. Fitch
also assumes gradual progress in deepening financial integration
at the eurozone
level and that eurozone governments will tighten fiscal policy
over the medium
term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alex Muscatelli
Director
+44 20 3530 1695
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Eugene Chiam
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1512
Committee Chairperson
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1286
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Finland - Rating
Action Report
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.