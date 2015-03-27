(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian Khanty-Mansyisk Autonomous Region's (KMAR) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-', its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3', and its National Long-term rating at 'AAA(rus)'. The Outlooks are Negative on the Long-term IDRs, and Stable on the National Long-term rating. Fitch has also affirmed local currency long-term rating of the region's senior unsecured bonds at 'BBB-' and National Long-term rating at 'AAA(rus)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the region's improved fiscal performance, its robust economy, sound liquidity and low debt. The ratings also consider the concentration of the region's tax base in the oil and gas sector amid the current negative economic trend in Russia. Fitch expects KMAR's fiscal performance to stabilise over the medium term, with an operating margin close to 10% and moderate deficit before debt variation below 5% of total revenue. This follows a sharp rebound to an operating surplus of 20% in 2014 (versus our expectations of 6%) after an operating deficit of negative 4% in 2013. The region posted surplus before debt variation at 7% of total revenue at end-2014 following a deficit of 21% a year earlier. Improved fiscal performance is attributed to restored tax revenue, primarily driven by local currency devaluation and the tax regime for oil and gas companies. Fitch expects the region to maintain debt at below 10% of current revenue in the medium term. KMAR's debt position remained low at 7% of current revenue at end-2014 (2013: 9%). The region replaced bank loans with a five-year domestic bond in October 2014. The strengthened financial position led to a favourable payback ratio (direct debt/current balance) in 2014, which fell to less than a year, compared with a negative three years in 2013. The region's cash position improved materially with cash held on accounts increasing to RUB22.6bn in 2014 from RUB6.4bn in 2013. KMAR returned to its net cash positive status, which it temporarily lost in 2013. Khanty-Mansyisk's economy is dominated by oil and gas companies, providing the region with a strong tax base. Taxes represented 94% of KMAR's operating revenue in 2014 (2013: 93%). Restored profitability of the oil and gas companies in 2014 aided the recovery of fiscal performance. However, the concentrated tax base exposes the region to potential changes in the fiscal regime and business cycle or price fluctuations in the oil and gas sector. This is particularly true in the currently depressed economic environment in Russia. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings are constrained by those of the sovereign. A downgrade could result from consistently weak budgetary performance leading to insufficient debt service coverage and a material increase of refinancing risk. Downgrade of the sovereign would also lead to the downgrade of KMAR. Contact: Primary Analyst Konstantin Anglichanov Director +7 495 956 9994 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Behruz Ismailov Associate Director +7 495 956 9980 Committee Chairperson Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 203 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012, and 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States', dated 23 April 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria here International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.