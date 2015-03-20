(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A-'
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating of The Hanover Insurance Company, the
principal operating
subsidiary of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE: THG). Fitch has
also affirmed
the following ratings for THG:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is revised to Positive from Stable. A full
list of ratings
follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision in Outlook reflects the sharp profitability
expansion in the last
two years, due to improved exposures and mix in the U.S., as
well as the
consistently solid and growing contribution from Chaucer
Holdings PLC. In
addition, GAAP operating leverage and net leverage stabilized in
2012-2014 to
1.79x and 4.66x, respectively, at Dec. 31, 2014, with improved
growth in
shareholders' equity, and a financial leverage ratio (FLR) of
25.2%.
THG reported a GAAP combined ratio of 97.2% for 2014, with 4.7
points in
catastrophe losses. This marks continued improvement in each of
the last two
years, compared with an average combined ratio of 102.3% for
2009?2012, with an
average 7.1 points in catastrophe losses. Return on equity and
operating EBIT
coverage improved to 10.4% and 6.2x, respectively, for 2014.
THG's ratings reflect adequate capitalization of U.S. operating
subsidiaries,
and Fitch's belief that its internal capital formation is likely
to continue to
marginally improve. The score for U.S. subsidiaries on Fitch's
Prism capital
model was 'adequate' at year-end 2013. U.S. statutory surplus
increased 12% to
$2.1 billion at Dec. 31, 2014, with continued improved operating
results and no
dividends paid to the holding company.
Future earnings will continue to be affected by volatility tied
to changes in
catastrophe related losses. THG completed its exposure and mix
management
actions in 2014, positioning the company for continued moderate
earnings
improvement, primarily in U.S. business over the intermediate
term. Overall the
benefits from premium rate improvements are waning, and Fitch
expects price
increases to moderate or flatten in the near term. THG has
increasingly focused
on business with less pricing sensitivity and better retention
by targeting
small commercial business and through a specific personal lines
product launch.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade of THG's
ratings over the next
18-24 months include maintaining a combined ratio below 97%;
improving and
sustaining GAAP operating interest coverage to 7x or better,
with continued
ample subsidiary dividend capacity; modest improvement in GAAP
net leverage
(premiums written plus total liabilities less debt less
reinsurance recoverable
divided by shareholders' equity excluding FAS 115) of 4.5x or
better; and
maintenance of run-rate FLR below 25%.
Key ratings triggers that could lead to a return to Stable
Outlook include: an
acquisition that materially changed THG's operating profile
and/or a shift to
significant underwriting losses or weakening in profitability.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Positive Outlook:
The Hanover Insurance Group
--IDR at 'BBB';
--7.5% senior notes due 2020 at 'BBB-';
--6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2021 at 'BBB-';
--7.625% senior unsecured notes due 2025 at 'BBB-';
--8.207% junior subordinated debentures due 2027 at 'BB';
--6.35% subordinated debentures due March 30, 2053 'BB'.
The Hanover Insurance Company
Citizens Insurance Company of America
--IFS at 'A-'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
