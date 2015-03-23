(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A+'
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of Wilton Reassurance Company, Wilton
Reinsurance Bermuda
Limited, Wilton Reassurance Life Company of New York, Texas Life
Insurance
Company and Conseco Life Insurance Company (collectively
referred to as Wilton
Re). Fitch has also affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of Wilton
Re Ltd. at 'A-'. A complete list of rating actions is provided
at the end of
this release.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are based on Wilton Re's consistently strong
insurance earnings,
balance sheet strength that includes solid capitalization across
the operating
subsidiaries, a conservative investment portfolio, ample
liquidity and a
reasonable amount of financial leverage.
Fitch views Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB)'s
ownership of Wilton
Re as a credit positive for the company since it removed
uncertainty regarding
the long-term ownership structure of the company and improved
the company's
financial flexibility. Based on the application of Fitch's group
rating
methodology, Fitch classifies Wilton Re as a non-core subsidiary
of CPPIB, but
CPPIB views the North American life insurance market as a
long-term investment
opportunity. Since its purchase, CPPIB has demonstrated its
ongoing commitment
to Wilton Re by providing equity capital to fund the purchase of
Aegon Canada
ULC (Aegon Canada) and to refinance Wilton Re's funding
arrangement associated
with its XXX/AXXX statutory reserve requirements.
Fitch believes Wilton Re has taken a disciplined approach to
growth which has
resulted in its strong operating performance. It has prudently
deployed capital
only on transactions that have consistently met or exceeded its
profitability
hurdles. As a result, the company's operating performance to
date has compared
favorably to peers. Wilton Re announced several large closed
block transactions
in 2014 that increased net reserves from $6.5 billion to $12.7
billion. Fitch
views rapid growth cautiously and will continue to monitor the
profitability of
these transactions.
Fitch believes capitalization is strong across Wilton Re's
operating
subsidiaries. The company maintains risk-based capital levels in
excess of
Fitch's guidelines for the current rating category for U.S.
operations. At
year-end 2014 the RBC ratio of the U.S. subsidiaries was 478%.
The company cedes
a portion of its business to Wilton Reinsurance Bermuda Limited.
Accounting
rules in Bermuda are less conservative than U.S. statutory
accounting. Given
these differences, Fitch looks at consolidated GAAP operating
leverage to judge
capital adequacy across the organization. Wilton Re's ratio was
8.5x at year-end
2014, a strong result.
Fitch views Wilton Re's investment portfolio as conservative and
investment
losses since inception have been minimal. Fixed-income
securities comprised 94%
of Wilton Re's invested assets at year-end 2014. The bond
portfolio is high
quality and liquid with 7% below investment-grade (BIG)
securities.
Fitch also believes that Wilton Re's liquidity position is
sound. The company
currently has cash and liquid assets to meet obligations at the
holding company
and operating company levels. Additional sources of liquidity
include a senior
revolving credit facility and as a member of the FHLB of Des
Moines Wilton Re
has access to additional borrowing capacity.
Fitch views the $1.2 billion of secured support notes issued by
Redding Funding
Ltd. as a secured inter-company debt obligation. As such, the
rating for the
secured support notes is notched from guarantor Wilton Re's
long-term IDR of
'A-'. The degree of notching is based primarily on the assumed
relative
recoveries of the obligations in the event of default/failure.
For the secured
support notes, a baseline recovery assumption of Superior was
used based on an
analysis of asset performance under stress. Thus, the secured
support notes are
notched up one from the IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for Wilton Re's ratings that could lead to
an upward rating
action include:
--A change in Fitch's view on the strategic importance of Wilton
Re to CPPIB.
Key rating triggers for Wilton Re's ratings that could lead to a
negative rating
action include:
--An increase in financial leverage above 25%;
--Large transactions outside the company's historical risk
preference or
expertise or any other material changes in risk appetite for the
company;
--A sustained drop in the company's risk-adjusted capital
position with no plans
or ability to rectify;
--A decline in GAAP operating ROE below 10%.
The ratings on $1.2 billion secured support notes issued by
Redding Funding Ltd.
may change if either the quality of the assets in the collateral
account
changes, implying use of a different recovery assumption, or
Wilton Re Ltd's IDR
changes.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Wilton Reassurance Company
Wilton Reinsurance Bermuda Limited
Wilton Reassurance Life Company of New York
Texas Life Insurance Company
Conseco Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A+'; Outlook Stable.
Wilton Re Ltd.
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable.
Wilton Re Finance LLC
--$250 million 5.875% senior notes due March 30, 2033 at 'BBB+'.
Redding Funding Ltd.
--$1.2 billion secured support notes due Dec. 31, 2058 at 'A'.
The Outlook is Stable.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
