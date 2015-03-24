(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Off-Balance-Sheet Lending to Remain A Key Risk for Chinese Banks here HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, March 24 (Fitch) Off-balance-sheet financing is still a key risk for Chinese banks despite moves to improve monitoring, regulation and risk disclosure, says Fitch Ratings in a report released today. Efforts to shift credit back on balance sheet may not lead to a meaningful fall in off-balance-sheet financing, and banks are likely to stay heavily involved in facilitating off-balance-sheet products. Chinese banks may not bear much legal liability over off-balance-sheet financing activities, but due to their heavy involvement in facilitating these products it remains unclear which party ultimately assumes the risk in the event of default. Capital pressures for Chinese banks remain pronounced despite capital raisings in 2014. Mid-tier lenders are the most exposed to off-balance-sheet financing; it accounts for a much larger proportion of assets for them than the larger state banks. This is already reflected in these banks' Viability Ratings, which are in the 'b' category, whereas those of the state-owned banks are in the 'bb' category. Fitch Ratings' report on off-balance-sheet financing in China and its implications for the banking sector is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contacts: Grace Wu Senior Director Financial Institutions +852 2263 9919 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801 Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway Hong Kong Justin Patrie Senior Director +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.