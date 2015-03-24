(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan-based
Hua Nan
Commercial Bank's (HNB) ratings, including its Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB+' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb-'. The Outlook
is Stable. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, National Ratings, Support Rating and
Support Rating
Floor
The affirmation of HNB's IDRs and National Ratings are driven by
its Support
Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF), which reflect the
high probability
of support from the state given its systemic importance. This is
evident in the
state's long-term and majority ownership (currently around 23%)
in HNB's parent,
Hua Nan Financial Holding Company, and the bank's leading
franchise with the
third-largest branch network and a 5.7% share of deposits in
Taiwan.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, National Ratings, Support Rating
and Support Rating
Floor
The IDRs, National Ratings, SR and SRF are sensitive to any
rating action on the
Taiwan sovereign (A+/Stable) and/or changes in perceived
propensity of the
Taiwan government to provide timely support to the bank. Fitch
believes the
latter is a less likely scenario in the near to medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Viability Rating
The VR primarily reflects its strong domestic franchise -
especially among SMEs
- ordinary support from the state, as well as strengthened loan
loss reserves
and adequate capitalisation relative to its moderate risk
profile, which
includes rising appetite for China exposures. The rating also
considers the
bank's modest internal capital generation due to its below
average, albeit
improving, profitability. Fitch expects the bank to maintain
below-average loan
growth to sustain its moderate capitalisation.
The VR largely reflects the downside risk from the bank's
continuing growth in
China. HNB's China exposures grew rapidly off a low base, to
around 110% of its
Fitch core capital ratio at end-2014 from below 40% at end-2012.
The sector
average is 160%-170%. The exposures are fairly diversified and
focused on
investment-grade Chinese banks and relatively lower-risk
state-owned Chinese
entities. Fitch expects the growth to slow because of a higher
base now and its
relatively modest growth strategy. Significant increase in China
assets could
come from opening a subsidiary in the market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Viability Rating
Any excessive growth and/or aggressive acquisition in China,
leading to weakened
capitalisation and risk profile, is the most likely trigger for
a VR downgrade.
A VR upgrade could occur if HNB can sustain higher profitability
and stronger
internal capital generation in line with better-rated peers but
without
significantly raising risk appetite.
The rating actions are as follows:
HNB:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cherry Huang, CFA
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Clark Wu
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7602
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+66 2108 0151
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Bank Rating Criteria', dated 20
March 2015, and
'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.