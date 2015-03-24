(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of Taiwan
Cooperative Bills Finance Corporation (TCBFC) and Taiwan
Cooperative Securities
Co., Ltd. (TCS). The Outlooks are Stable. Both TCBFC and TCS are
wholly owned
subsidiaries Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Co., Ltd., of
which the
principal and fully owned subsidiary is Taiwan Cooperative Bank
(TCB). A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, National Ratings, and Support Rating
The ratings of TCBFC and TCS are driven by the very high
probability of
institutional support from their parent Taiwan Cooperative
Financial Holding,
and the holding company's largest shareholder, the state of
Taiwan (A+/Stable).
The support is underpinned by Taiwan Cooperative Financial
Holding's strong
commitment and legal obligation under the Financial Holding Act
to assist its
subsidiaries when they fall into financial difficulty. The
agency is also of the
view that the holding company has a more-than-adequate capacity
to support TCBFC
and TCS, as both subsidiaries only represent a small proportion
of the group's
assets. TCBFC and TCS are integral to the group, based on their
high level of
management and strategic integration, and brand sharing.
Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding is very likely to receive
support from the
government in case of need, because of TCB's systemic importance
in Taiwan's
banking sector and a high level of government control. State and
state
affiliates own nearly 40% of Taiwan Cooperative Financial
Holding, mostly
through the Ministry of Finance. TCB is the second-largest bank
in Taiwan by
assets and it had a sizable deposit market share of about 7.4%
as at end-2014.
TCBFC's pre-tax earnings rose by around 35% in 2014 due to an
expanding
commercial paper guarantee book and corporate bond investment.
However, the
expansion sent its Fitch core capital ratio lower to 16.4% at
end-1H14 from
18.9% at end-2013. Fitch expects its Fitch core capital ratio to
decline
moderately in 2015 as the company expands the guarantee book,
but will remain
above most peers' 12%-13%.
TCS's earnings declined by 60% in 2014, mainly due to a fall in
proprietary
trading gains and one-off employee fringe benefits. Its capital
adequacy ratio
remained strong at 800% at end-1H14 (809% at end-2013). Fitch
expects its
capitalisation to moderately fall in 2015 due to growth but
remain above the
400%-500% range for the sector.
TCBFC and TCS have Stable Outlooks, reflecting the Outlook on
the Taiwan
sovereign and Fitch's expectation that the state's ability or
propensity to
support them, indirectly through Taiwan Cooperative Financial
Holding, will not
weaken.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR, National Ratings, and Support Rating
A change in the sovereign ratings of Taiwan may have a
corresponding impact on
TCBFC's and TCS's ratings. At the same time, the ratings of both
are sensitive
to changes to support for the group, including if sovereign
support for TCB
declines and/or if Fitch no longer views them as core entities
of the group.
A Credit Update on TCBFC and TCS will be available shortly on
www.fitchratings.com.
The rating actions are as follows:
TCBFC:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
TCS:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
