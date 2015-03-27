(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
the Autonomous
Region of Sardinia's Outlook to Stable from Negative and
affirmed the Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-'
and its
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that
the region's debt
will continue declining with stable operating performance fully
covering debt
service requirements. The ratings also take into account the
region's revenue
resilience, which we expect to benefit from the administration's
initiatives to
support economic recovery.
The rating action reflects the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
High:
Debt: Fitch expects Sardinia to borrow about EUR500m in the
medium term to
support its investment programme. Due to early redemption of
costly loans,
however, total debt is expected to keep declining towards EUR1bn
in the medium
term (from EUR2bn in 2011). We expect the debt burden to remain
around 25% of
revenue and debt servicing requirements (including early
repayments) to remain
at 4%-5% of the regional budget. Debt coverage by the current
balance, or debt
payback, is forecast to stabilise at around three years.
Medium:
Management: Fitch believes that the administration will foster
private as well
as EU capital investments (the latter expected to amount EUR500m
in 2015) by
partly funding new projects, and partly through wider
involvement of the
regional development agency SFIRS. Nevertheless, Fitch believes
that this will
not translate into higher overall liabilities.
Investments will remain focused on upgrading the region's
infrastructure (ports,
airports and high-speed roads), on extraordinary maintenance of
school
facilities as well as on information technology projects and
R&D, aimed at
supporting tourism and at tackling demographic outflows.
Economy: To spur the region's economic recovery, the
administration approved a
permanent 25% cut to business tax - IRAP - for corporations,
while exempting
newly established enterprises from tax for five years. Fitch
believes that this
should help Sardinia to come out of recession (-1% in 2014;
-2.7% in 2013), with
an expected 0.5% growth in 2016. The oil refinery, green energy,
construction
and tourism sectors should contribute to stabilising the
employment rate at
around 50%, and to reducing unemployment towards 15% while
supporting domestic
consumption. This in turn should support tax revenue, which
Fitch expects to
rise above EUR6.5bn over the medium term.
Sardinia's ratings also reflect the following rating drivers:
Institutional Framework: Sardinia is eligible to be rated above
the sovereign by
virtue of its institutional strength and high degree of
financial autonomy.
Sardinia's special autonomous status entitles it to receive
fixed regional
shares of major national taxes, ranging from 90% of VAT to 70%
of personal
income tax (PIT), while the Italian Constitution shields these
features from the
risk of unilateral decisions by the state regarding revenue and
spending
responsibilities. Fitch does not expect this statute of autonomy
to change in
the foreseeable future.
However, Fitch assesses Italian inter-governmental relations as
neutral for
Sardinia's ratings as the region remains obliged in its
contribution to Italy's
fiscal budget consolidation. For example, the region's proceeds
from VAT
increases in 2012 were reclaimed by the national government for
its budget.
Fiscal performance: According to 2014 preliminary figures, the
region posted an
operating margin of about 6.5%, roughly in line with Fitch's
expectation of
7.5%. Due to a more diversified mix of revenue and
responsibilities compared
with ordinary Italian regions, Sardinia's revenue growth should
absorb rising
spending for social care/security.
Fitch expects the region's operating performance to remain
stable, fully
covering debt servicing requirements. Due to active management
of EU funds, in
tandem with investment commitments cutbacks, the region has
managed to post a
balanced budget and overcome its traditional fund balance
deficit since 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade would be contingent on an operating margin
consistently above Fitch's
projections of about 7%, coupled with a rise in socio-economic
indicators
towards EU average, supporting budget flexibility.
A downgrade could stem from a prolonged economic downturn or
economic shock with
unemployment rate rising above 20%, jeopardising tax revenue
generation. A
structural decline of the operating margin below 5% amid debt
rising above
Fitch's projections could also lead to a downgrade.
