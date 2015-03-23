(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 23 (Fitch) The "UK cyber security" report,
published today under a
joint initiative between the UK government and the insurance
sector, underlines
Fitch Ratings' view that there is a key role for the insurance
industry in
addressing and mitigating cyber risks.
Cyber insurance is a key growth opportunity for the global
(re)insurance
industry, as we argued in our report, "The Rise of Cyber
Insurance", published
on 19 March. Governments will also inevitably have an increasing
role to play in
the prevention and indemnification of global cyber attacks. The
UK cyber
security report is itself an important example of such
government involvement.
The infancy of the cyber insurance market provides growth
opportunities. The
report found that just 2% of large firms have explicit cyber
cover, with
coverage dropping close to zero for smaller firms. This is
despite the
significant growth in cyber insurance premiums written in recent
years. We also
believe it is only a question of time before cyber insurance
enters the personal
lines market, either as a standalone policy or an add-on to
existing personal
household or property insurance products.
But cyber risk could cause significant losses due to substantial
aggregation
risk and the increasing sophistication of cyber attacks. Losses
could come from
several products including standard commercial liability
policies, business
interruption, and professional liability. In addition,
consequences such as loss
of reputation and other intangible damage can be very difficult
to measure. This
makes pricing very difficult using traditional actuarial
methods, especially as
loss data and underwriting profitability for cyber risks remain
relatively
opaque.
In our view, governments will play an increasing role by
enhancing legislation,
for example regarding data protection, and increasing cyber risk
awareness and
management. As the size of aggregate cyber risk pool grows,
further government
initiatives are likely to develop as they have done in other
sectors, such as
flood risk.
Increased legislation is likely to increase demand for cyber
insurance. New data
protection laws being finalised in the EU will include the
obligation for
companies to notify customers if a security breach has been
detected. This
raises awareness of cyber risks and also means companies are
likely to try to
reduce breaches by continually upgrading cyber risk management,
including using
insurance products.
For more details, see "The Rise of Cyber Insurance" on
www.fitchratings.com or
by clicking the link below.
Contact:
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1257
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am
Main, Tel: +49 69
768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
The Rise of Cyber Insurance
here
