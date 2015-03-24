(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Brazilian Insurance Dashboard
4Q14
here
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its
quarterly
Brazilian Insurance Dashboard.
Key items that are covered in this report include premium growth
trends and
outlook, sector profitability, and capitalization. Fitch expects
premium growth
to remain relatively subdued in 2015. Demand for insurance is
likely come under
pressure from meager economic growth, higher inflation, a
potential increase in
unemployment, and a reduction in the availability of credit and
government
spending. However, sector profitability should remain broadly
stable aided by
solid financial income. Sector leverage ratios, which have
trended up since
2010, should stabilize as a result of lower paced premium
growth.
The 'Brazilian Insurance Dashboard 4Q14' is available on Fitch's
website at
www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link.
Contact:
Esin Celasun
Director
Fitch Ratings Brazil Ltda.
+55 21 4503-2626
Praca XV de Novembro 20, 401B - Rio de Janeiro - RJ - Brazil
Rodrigo Salas
Senior director
+56 22 499-3309
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
