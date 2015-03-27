(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
upgraded the Polish
City of Gdansk's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) to 'A-' from 'BBB+' and its National Long-term rating to
'AA(pol)' from
'AA-(pol)'. All ratings have Stable Outlooks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade reflects Gdansk's continued sound operating
performance and prudent
financial management, which together with high capital revenue,
supports a
strong self-financing capacity for its investment plans. The
upgrade factors in
also the stabilisation of direct risk below 50% of current
revenue, despite
projected high capital spending.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that the strong
operating
performance will be maintained in the medium term, despite
pressure on operating
spending.
The rating action reflects the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
HIGH
Fitch base case expects Gdansk's operating balance to be at
13%-14% of operating
revenue in the medium term, which would be above the 2011-2013
average. This
will be driven by the city's financial flexibility, the city
authorities' policy
to limit operating expenditure growth, and growth of tax
revenue, supported by
projected growth of the national economy in the medium term.
For 2014, Gdansk's posted an exceptionally high operating margin
of 16.6% (2013:
12.1%), as the city continued to keep operating expenditure
growth substantially
below operating revenue growth. The 2014 operating results were
also supported
by a one-off revenue item related to a resolution by the city of
a disputed
property tax receivable (PLN48m). However, even after excluding
this revenue the
city's operating balance would constitute 14.5% of operating
revenue, which was
still above our expectations.
Fitch forecasts Gdansk's direct risk to stabilise at PLN1.1bn in
2015-2017,
after declining from PLN1.4bn at end-2012. In relative terms
direct risk will
account for less than 50% of current revenue during the same
period (2012: 73%).
Most of Gdansk's debt is from international financial
institutions, providing
the city with low funding costs, long debt maturity and a smooth
debt repayment
profile. In 2014 Gdansk used its cash reserves to repay before
maturity PLN50m
high-interest-bearing bonds. The city plans to prepay a further
PLN83m of
expensive debt in 2015.
Fitch projects the city's debt servicing and debt payback ratios
will remain
healthy in 2015-2017. Debt servicing is expected to be about 35%
of the
operating balance (excluding premature redemptions) and the
debt-to-current
balance ratio below five years, well below the city's average
weighted debt
maturity of 15 years.
MEDIUM
The city's authorities follow a prudent budgetary and financial
policy, which
guarantees solid operating performance despite persistently high
pressure on
operating expenditure. Much of the operating expenditure
pressure arises from
underfunded responsibilities that were transferred to local
governments by the
State in the past and from the dominance of rigid spending items
such as
education and social care. Additional, pressure on the budget
comes from growing
maintenance costs as investments are being completed.
Fitch projects Gdansk's investment spending in 2015-2017 could
total PLN2bn (on
average 25% of annual total expenditure), as the city prepares
to roll out
investments under the 2014-2020 EU budget. Despite the projected
level of capex,
Fitch expects the city's recourse to debt to be limited, as
Gdansk demonstrates
above-average self-financing capacity among the Polish cities
rated by Fitch.
Over 80% of investment financing may come from capital revenue
(EU and state
budget grants), and the city's current balance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating could be upgraded if the city maintains its operating
margin above
15%, accompanied by direct risk at below 50% of current revenue,
on a sustained
basis.
A negative rating action could result from sustained
deterioration in the
operating margin far below Fitch's expectations, or a
significant rise in direct
debt leading to the city's debt payback ratio (debt to current
balance)
exceeding 10 years.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Maurycy Michalski
Director
+48 22 330 67 01
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Dorota Dziedzic
Director
+48 22 338 62 96
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska, Warsaw,
Tel: +48 22 338 62
81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012, and
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United
outside United
www.fitchratings.com.
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the
Outside the
United States
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
