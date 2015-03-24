(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) for Newell Rubbermaid, Inc. (Newell) to
'BBB+' and affirmed
the short-term IDR and commercial paper rating at 'F2'. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
The company substantially met Fitch's expectations for an
upgrade, which were
based on a continuation of positive business trends, stable or
increasing FCF
levels and leverage sustained near 2x.
Newell's operating environment from a macro-economic perspective
remains fair to
modestly positive, particularly due to the company's still large
reliance on the
U.S. market. Organic/core sales growth has been consistent in
the low single
digit range over the past three years, and the company has had
sequential
improvement in both operating and EBITDA margins by
approximately 125 basis
points.
Fitch expects Newell's leverage to fall to 2.3x or less in the
near term from
2.54x, a level that Fitch considers temporary due to three debt
funded but
accretive acquisitions that closed in the fourth quarter. FCF of
$290 million
paralleled the previous three-year average of $287 million.
Fitch anticipates
FCF (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures less
dividends) to
improve meaningfully as incremental revenues contributed by
acquisitions and
organic/core sales growth more than offset the potential
pressure from
currencies.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS:
--Newell maintains SG&A/Sales in the 25% range, and gross
margins remain near
current levels.
--Mid-single digit organic growth and contributions from late
2014 acquisitions
are expected to fully offset currency pressure and lead to
meaningful
improvement in FCF to the $350 million level by 2016 compared to
an average of
$287 million over the past four years.
--Fitch sees Newell operating with leverage near 2X on a
sustained basis. The
company has increased its share repurchase program. However,
given strong FCF,
the company is expected to balance the mix of internal cash
generation and
additional debt to maintain its leverage target.
--Newell's portfolio has a large cyclical component but
macroeconomic factors in
its key U.S. market (approximately 70% of revenue) are expected
to remain stable
to positive. While there is some macroeconomic slowdown in a few
of its emerging
markets, the company still has a solid weighting towards the
U.S. market whose
fundamentals have been improving.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improved Business Profile
Since the last recession, Newell has divested or exited more
than $1 billion
(15% of 2009 revenues) in product lines or businesses sensitive
to commodities
such as resin, generated low margins or minimal growth
prospects, or provided
little brand differentiation. Of the amount divested,
approximately $500 million
was in resin intensive product lines, which will reduce the
company's exposure
to volatile commodity costs. Two of Newell's recent bolt-on
acquisitions in the
on-the-go hydration bottles category that would have added
roughly $130 million
to 2014's revenues on a pro forma basis have a higher resin
component. However,
at less than 3% of 2014 revenues, their contribution to the
overall portfolio is
modest.
Concurrently, the company has undertaken several restructuring
actions to reduce
fixed overhead and increase the variable portion of its cost
structure. Newell's
organizational flexibility has increased with EBITDA margins
expanded to over
17%, up sharply from the 12% seen in the cyclical trough
experienced in 2008.
Since the portfolio is modestly less cyclical due to some of the
business line
exits, Fitch expects less pronounced variability in margins and
cash flows
during cyclical peaks and troughs going forward. Further,
accretive acquisitions
should provide a modest boost to margins in 2015.
Benefits from Economic Cycle
Fitch estimates that the portion of Newell's product lines
facing cyclical
end-users or markets such as the Tools segment, or higher end
products in other
segments such as Calphalon cookware in Home Solutions, has
declined modestly in
the past two years to approximately 60% with recent
dispositions. Nonetheless,
the portfolio should benefit from relative economic stability in
the United
States. The domestic market represented approximately 70% of the
company's $5.7
billion in revenues last year. Fitch expects positive GDP growth
in the U.S.
during 2015 and growth in construction to benefit Newell's tools
and commercial
products segments (approximately 30% of revenues) going forward.
This provides
support for low-single digit organic growth rates despite the
pressure in the
office supply superstore market, which is one of the end markets
for Newell's
writing segment.
Strong FCF Despite Cyclicality
Importantly, despite the fact that Newell has been restructuring
for much of the
past decade that included several economic downturns, it has
generated positive
free cash flow in every year since 1996. Newell's FCF ranged
from $250 million
to $293 million annually over the past four years despite
significant cash
restructuring and pension payments. Fitch expects FCF to improve
to the $350
million range by 2016.
Strong Credit Protection, Leverage Temporarily High
The company has lowered its costs, simplified its capital
structure and reduced
debt such that credit protection measures have improved markedly
since 2008.
However, at year end, Newell's leverage of 2.5x is temporarily
higher than the
1.9x to 2.2x seen in the recent past with three fourth quarter
acquisitions
totaling $602 million. Much of the funding for the acquisitions,
which are in
the beverage container space and baby and parenting space, was
with debt.
Nonetheless, as the acquisitions are accretive, Fitch expects
leverage to trend
downward to 2.3x or less by the end of 2015.
Ample Liquidity, Moderate Maturities
Liquidity is ample. The company had almost $200 million of cash,
much of which
is offshore, and more than $1.1 billion in credit facilities.
The $1.1 billion
is comprised of an $800 million revolving credit facility due
December 2019 and
a $350 million receivable securitization facility maturing
September 2015. There
is no long-term debt maturity in the next two years and $400
million due
annually from 2017 through 2019. To maintain its existing
capital structure and
liquidity, Newell is likely to refinance upcoming debt
maturities and renew and
extend its $350 securitization facility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
What could trigger a positive rating action:
--Given Newell's targeted leverage of 2.0x-2.2x and its product
mix that is
susceptible to macroeconomic shifts, Fitch does not expect
ratings upside in the
intermediate term.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Top line deceleration or margin deterioration, or a deep and
lengthy downturn
of one or more major markets that causes FCF to decelerate
meaningfully and
leads to sustaining leverage above 2.5x. Newell's profitability
and cash flows
have historically bounced back to normal levels within 12 - 18
months after the
end of previous economic downturns;
--Intention of sustaining leverage well above 2.5x caused by a
change in
management's financial strategy or a sizeable debt-financed
acquisition.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions on Newell:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) upgraded to 'BBB+' from
'BBB';
--$800 million revolving credit facility upgraded to 'BBB+' from
'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Commercial paper affirmed at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
